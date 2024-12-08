Public transport underfunded in PCMC: Study

The substantial doubling of funding for walking and cycling projects highlights the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) commitment to its Non-Motorised Transport Policy (NMT) goals. However, public transport remains underfunded with a visible shortfall of buses and a dire need for improved quality of service in the city, according to a study conducted by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP). The study highlights that car-centric projects continue to receive disproportionately high funding. (HT PHOTO)

The city funds its public bus system by providing Viability Gap Funding (VGF) to the city’s transport undertaking - Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML). However, the city’s budget allocation for buses has seen a slower increase, rising from ₹231 crore in 2022-23 to ₹359 crore in 2024-25 for buses over the four years.

PCMC collaborated with ITDP to analyse the city’s annual budget allocations from 2022-23 to 2024-25, across a period of three years, with a special focus on mobility projects in the city. In June 2024, ITDP launched the ‘PCMC Municipal Budget Analysis Report’ capturing the insights from this research project.

The study highlights that car-centric projects continue to receive disproportionately high funding. To achieve its goals, PCMC should not only increase funding for sustainable transport initiatives but also simultaneously reduce the allocations for high-value car-centric infrastructure. This can be achieved through reallocation of existing budgets towards sustainable transport projects.

“The study was conducted to gain a nuanced understanding of budget allocation trends, assess current allocation patterns, and identify gaps and opportunities for future provisions towards urban mobility,” said Pranjal Kulkarni, ITDP manager.

“The team meticulously examined the city’s annual budgets for the past three years, scrutinising each line item related to transport and categorising them into ‘sustainable and non-sustainable modes’ of transport. Sustainable modes include projects that encourage walking, cycling, and the use of public transport. Non-sustainable modes include items which encourage the use of private motor vehicles and prioritise private vehicle movement over other sustainable modes,” he added.

Pimpri Chinchwad is one of India’s fastest-growing tier-2 cities. Through its ambitious policies, plans, and projects, the civic body has been actively striving to build a robust sustainable urban mobility system in the city. The bold policies, including the Non-Motorised Transport Policy (2021) and Pune Metropolitan Region’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan (2018), aim for 90% of trips to be made by walking, cycling, or public transport by 2036.

PCMC also aims to reduce private vehicle trips by 18%, focusing on a fair distribution of road space between all users and a shift towards sustainable urban transport modes such as walking, cycling, and public transport. However, as per Parivahan data, with nearly 90 vehicles per 100 residents, congestion, road safety, and air quality remain major challenges.

The study also provides recommendations for a sustainable future-focused budget, exploring innovative revenue sources for funding PCMC’s sustainable transport initiatives like parking management, municipal bonds, and national and international grants.

Other observations

*With a total municipal budget of ₹8,676 crores, PCMC has one of the highest per capita budgets allocated in the state. In 2024-25, 17% ( ₹1475.4 crores) of the annual budget was allocated to transport- an increase in proportion to the overall increase in the municipal budget as compared to the previous year. Additionally, over half of the current transport budget is now allocated to sustainable transport infrastructure, up from 48% ( ₹540 crores) to 56% ( ₹818 crores) as compared to the previous year.

*The non-motorised transport (NMT) budget allocation of ₹439.7 crores accounts for more than half of the sustainable transport budget and one-third of the entire transport budget. As compared to the previous years, the city has more than doubled its allocation towards NMT from ₹217.9 crores in 2023-24 to ₹439.7 crores in 2024-25 which is a move in the right direction. This shift is mainly due to the allocations for the ambitious ‘Harit Setu’ project that aims to make PCMC a 15-minute walking-cycling neighbourhood city and the ‘Urban Streetscapes Programme’ (USP).

*PCMC needs to allocate at least ₹350 crore consistently every year only towards the creation of footpaths and cycle tracks to achieve the goal of 90% of all trips by sustainable modes by 2036. This budget will support the transformation of 25 km of major streets and 100 km of minor streets each year.