Pune ACB wing arrests cop, constable in 1.50 lakh bribery case

PUNE The Anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Pune Wing has arrested a police inspector, an assistant police constable attached to Lonavla rural police station along with another person in a bribery case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ACB has identified the accused as inspector Pravin Balasaheb More (50), assistant police constable Kutubuddin Gulab Khan (52) and Yasin Kasam Shaikh (52)

A complaint in this regard was lodged by a 39-year-old victim. A case under sections 7, 7(a) and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was lodged.

According to the police, the accused police inspector demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh for not taking action against the gas agency and later agreed to settle the matter in ₹ 1.50 lakh.