Pune ACB wing arrests cop, constable in ₹1.50 lakh bribery case
PUNE The Anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Pune Wing has arrested a police inspector, an assistant police constable attached to Lonavla rural police station along with another person in a bribery case.
The ACB has identified the accused as inspector Pravin Balasaheb More (50), assistant police constable Kutubuddin Gulab Khan (52) and Yasin Kasam Shaikh (52)
A complaint in this regard was lodged by a 39-year-old victim. A case under sections 7, 7(a) and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was lodged.
According to the police, the accused police inspector demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh for not taking action against the gas agency and later agreed to settle the matter in ₹ 1.50 lakh.
Ranas hit out at Thackeray, recite Hanuman Chalisa at Delhi temple
Mumbai Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana performed Maha Aarti and chanted Hanuman Chalisa at an ancient Hanuman temple at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Saturday morning. Ranas, who were arrested by Mumbai police under the charges of sedition and promoting enmity last month, blamed chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for the 'worsening state of affairs' in Maharashtra under his rule.
TET scam: GA Software Technologies director granted bail by Pune court
Pritish Deshmukh, director, GA Software Technologies, an accused in the Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 case, has been granted bail by a local court on Saturday. Deshmukh was released on a personal bond of ₹50,000 and restrictions to not leave the country and tampering of evidence have been imposed as part of the bail condition. Deshmukh is the director of GA Software Technologies Pvt Ltd, which was responsible for conducting the exam.
Jitendra Gaware becomes second state climber to scale five 8,000m mountains
Jitendra Gaware ascended the 8,516-metre Mt Lhotse, the fourth tallest mountain after Mount Everest, K2 and Kanchenjunga, on Saturday to become Maharashtra's second climber to achieve the feat. The main summit of Mt Lhotse is on the border between Tibet and the Khumbu region of Nepal. Gaware, 44, completed the expedition in 35 days. After putting on the climbing shoes after joining the Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering at 35, Gaware scaled Kanchenjunga in 2019.
NGT quashes petition challenging environment clearance for Shivaji Memorial
Mumbai: The National Green Tribunal this week quashed a 2017 petition by a city-based Koli community leader (now deceased) challenging the environment clearance granted by the Public Works Department for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial on grounds that the project will damage the environment and impact marine biodiversity and consequently the livelihood of fishermen operating near the site, which is 1.2 km southwest of Raj Bhavan and 3.6 km southwest of the Girgaon jetty.
Taxi driver gets one-year jail term for flashing 15-year-old girl
Mumbai: A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court has sentenced a 35-year-old taxi driver to one year's imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 for allegedly flashing a 15-year-old girl in 2016. The victim was 15-year-old student at the time of the incident. Special public prosecutor Sulbha Joshi said the taxi driver, Sukhdev Tilak Sav, a resident of Grant Road had got bail on January 21, 2017.
