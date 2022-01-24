Pune air quality drops to ‘Very poor’ as dust shrouds city

PUNE Pune’s air quality on Monday was worse as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 400 and remained in the ‘red’ category of ‘Very poor’, data showed. In some parts of the city like Pashan and Lohegaon, the air quality was severe which means that pollutants were alarmingly high. Dust settled across Pune city on Sunday, causing the air quality to deteriorate on Monday.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) forecast said that the air quality may remain the same till January 27.

Dr B S Murthy, director of SAFAR and scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) said that the dust is settled in Pune city but the air quality will improve only after January 27. “The situation is improving and the dust is settling now. The air quality will improve post January 26. Pune, usually has air quality between ‘Satisfactory’ to ‘Moderate’. As the dust settles, it’s effect will also not be seen,” said Murthy.

On Monday, Pune city also reported night temperature at 10.4 degrees Celsius. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) night temperature on Sunday was 17.2 degrees Celsius. The city witnessed a drastic drop in minimum temperature which is also a factor that contributed to the rise in pollution levels.

Speaking about it, Murthy added that local conditions impact air quality. “Drop in temperature can increase the dispersion of pollution particles which deteriorates the air quality,” he said.

According to SAFAR officials, dust storms in the gulf region along with high winds have taken to higher levels of the atmosphere. This has impacted Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

“Dust storms are a regular phenomenon in pre-monsoon months like April and May when the gulf region is experiencing heat. However, it is very rare in winter,” said Murthy.

“AQI of Pune indicates ‘Very poor’ air quality today and is likely to improve but remain within ‘Very poor’ for the next two days. Air quality is likely to improve gradually from January 27 onwards as the influence of dust storms subsides and local ventilation of pollutants increases,” said SAFAR officials.

Scientists further added that the dust storm has degraded air quality in Gujarat and Maharashtra from January 23, noon onwards. AQI of Mumbai has degraded significantly to ‘Severe’ and likely to improve to ‘lower end of severe’ as upper level winds are expected to blow from northeast that minimises dust intrusion for the next few days.