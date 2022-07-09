Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune airport authorities ask airlines to take care of flyers in rain
Pune airport authorities ask airlines to take care of flyers in rain

This comes after flyers complained about having to walk in the rain while boarding the Pune-Jaipur SpiceJet flight on Thursday
Currently, Pune airport has five aerobridges with the number expected to increase to ten in one year. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Jul 09, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

With the city witnessing continuous showers for the last four days, the Pune airport authorities have directed all airlines to take care of flyers in the rains. This comes after flyers complained about having to walk in the rain while boarding the Pune-Jaipur SpiceJet flight on Thursday.

Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director, said, “We have instructed all airlines that during rains, they should use the aerobridge every time so that flyers do not face any problems. If there are small aircraft, aerobridge cannot be used and flyers have to walk till the aircraft after alighting from the bus. In that case, airlines should arrange umbrellas for flyers.”

Currently, Pune airport has five aerobridges with the number expected to increase to ten in one year. “Aerobridges are used by all the airlines. If any airline gets flyers to enter the aircraft from the back door without using an aerobridge, airport authorities cannot help and it is a matter of the concerned airline,” Dhoke said. “We have five aerobridges and those are sufficient for the current traffic at Pune airport. Five more aerobridges will be added in Pune next year,” he added.

On Wednesday, Pune airport authorities issued an advisory urging flyers to start early for the airport to avoid traffic jams. “Given the heavy rain forecast in and around Pune by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), passengers are requested to keep additional time for travel to Pune airport as they may face traffic congestion while travelling to the airport,” tweeted the Pune airport official Twitter handle.

Saturday, July 09, 2022
