Pune airport authorities ask airlines to take care of flyers in rain
With the city witnessing continuous showers for the last four days, the Pune airport authorities have directed all airlines to take care of flyers in the rains. This comes after flyers complained about having to walk in the rain while boarding the Pune-Jaipur SpiceJet flight on Thursday.
Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director, said, “We have instructed all airlines that during rains, they should use the aerobridge every time so that flyers do not face any problems. If there are small aircraft, aerobridge cannot be used and flyers have to walk till the aircraft after alighting from the bus. In that case, airlines should arrange umbrellas for flyers.”
Currently, Pune airport has five aerobridges with the number expected to increase to ten in one year. “Aerobridges are used by all the airlines. If any airline gets flyers to enter the aircraft from the back door without using an aerobridge, airport authorities cannot help and it is a matter of the concerned airline,” Dhoke said. “We have five aerobridges and those are sufficient for the current traffic at Pune airport. Five more aerobridges will be added in Pune next year,” he added.
On Wednesday, Pune airport authorities issued an advisory urging flyers to start early for the airport to avoid traffic jams. “Given the heavy rain forecast in and around Pune by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), passengers are requested to keep additional time for travel to Pune airport as they may face traffic congestion while travelling to the airport,” tweeted the Pune airport official Twitter handle.
-
Significant increase in area classified as high, very high, severely drought-prone in Marathwada: Study
Decreasing rain during the monsoon – seen as a result of climate change – is sounding a warning bell for Latur district in Maharashtra. A recent study has revealed that both before and after the monsoon, there has been a significant increase in the area classified as high, very high, or severely drought-prone in the Marathwada region of the state.
-
GDA panel nod for ropeway plan to link Metro stations in Ghaziabad
A committee constituted by the Ghaziabad Development Authority has given the go-ahead for the ropeway project route that will link Mohan Nagar and Vaishali Metro stations, authority officials said on Friday. Officials said that they have also proposed another ropeway route, linking Sahibabad to Sector 62 in Noida, instead of the earlier proposed Vaishali to Sector 62 route.
-
44% rain deficit in Pune city so far, says IMD
Pune city still has a deficit of 82.8 mm. Pune city has reported a 44.38 per cent rain deficit between June 1 till July 8. On Friday, till 5:30 pm Shivajinagar reported 3.1 millimetres, Pashan reported 4 mm, Lohegaon reported 1.2 mm, Chinchwad reported 1.5 mm, Lavale reported 5 mm and Magarpatta reported 2.5 mm rainfall. For July, the Pune district has reported 96 per cent excess rainfall.
-
Temghar dam repairs await state funds
According to a state irrigation department official, even as 40 per cent works related to leakage control is yet to be completed, the Temghar dam is able to hold water to its full storage capacity of 3.7 TMC (thousand million cubic feet). The Maharashtra government had sanctioned Rs95 crore for the dam repairs in 2017.
-
CM Bhagwant Mann to set up temporary advisory committee
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to set up a temporary committee to advise the state government on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration. Proposed panel draws flak from Congress The temporary advisory committee being set up by the chief minister to advise the state government drew flak from Congress on Friday. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, in a statement here asked the state government to specify and spell out the motive and purpose behind this committee.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics