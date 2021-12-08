Pune airport authority asks 4,670 passengers to undergo RTPCR test in wake of Omicron

PUNE The airport authority in Pune has submitted a list of 4,670 passengers who have returned from various countries and now have to undergo an RTPCR test in the wake of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Of the 4,670 passengers who came into Pune, 3,228 are from Pune city, 681 from PCMC and the rest are from cantonments and rural areas. The district administration is now calling up all the travellers and testing them for Covid-19. The Pune Municipal corporation (PMC) has, till date, tested 370 people, two of whom tested positive for the Covid-19, of which one was confirmed to be infected with the Omicron variant.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer at PMC said, “We have got this fresh list only and out of the total 3,228 passengers who have come into the city after foreign travel, we have already tested 70 and two tested positive. We are now calling up all these residents and setting up a time as per their convenience so that our team can go and collect samples from them. It will take another 2-3 days to get all these passengers tested. They have travelled to various countries and had come into the city between November 28 and December 4. They include people who came from at-risk as well as other countries. While most of them might have gotten tested at the airport itself, we will still need to test them on day seven after arrival as per the state protocol.”

If any of these residents test positive for the infection, then their samples would be sent for genome sequencing and their contacts will be traced and tested to arrest the chain of infection.

As per the state government passengers arriving from the 11 at risk countries have to undergo mandatory RTPCR test post arrival and if tested negative they are advised to stay in home quarantine. Seven days after the day of arrival the passenger would again be subjected to a RTPCR test. The new guidelines have been put in place in the wake of the Omicron variant which has been identified as a variant of concerns as it is highly transmissible. As of Wednesday, there are 10 Omicron confirmed variants in the state, one each in Kalyan and Pune city, six in PCMC and two in Mumbai.

