Pune airport expansion: MoD to lease 2.5 acres of defence land, working permission for cargo terminal

PUNE The Pune airport expansion project has received a major boost after the Ministry of Defence (MoD) agreed to lease 2.5 acres of defence land parcel and grant working permission to begin work on the cargo terminal at the Lohegaon airport.

In a letter written to Pune Member of Parliament (MP) Girish Bapat, the civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the MoD will charge a nominal fee of Rs1 per year and grant working permission to begin work on the cargo terminal at the Lohegaon airport.

“I would like to apprise you that ministry of defence has agreed to charge a nominal lease of ₹1 per annum for the land parcel of 2.5 acres of land on which working permission has been granted; till the land of equal value is transferred to MoD in lieu of total land of Air Force required at Pune airport,” Scindia stated in his letter written on February 15.

Earlier in September 2021, Nitin Gadkari, the Union minister for road transport and highways and the chairman of the infrastructure committee of the government of India, had said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has agreed in principle to handover additional land to Lohegaon airport for its expansion.

In his letter, the civil aviation minister further said, “The two ministries (MoD and civil aviation) are working in close coordination to resolve various pending issues at Pune airport. The letter came days after MoD issued a corrigendum bringing down the lease amount from Rs1.38 crore per annum to ₹1.

The additional land will help Pune to augment its cargo facility as the airport has emerged as an important centre as stocks of Covishield vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), are sent out from here. Larger consignments of the vaccine, however, are transported by road to the Mumbai airport and flown from there. The new space would help increase the volumes transported.

The MoD’s decision to give land at a nominal rate was welcomed by Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) president Sudhir Mehta.

“I would like to thank Hon. Min @JM_Scindiaji, MP @MPGirishBapatji, officials of Airforce, Ministry of Defence, @AAI_Official and members of #Pune Airport Advisory Committee for collaboratively working towards a solution that will be immensely beneficial to entire #Pune Region. I am confident, that together we all will be successful in reaching our common goal of increasing the Air-connectivity of #Pune, and building state-of-the-art infrastructure at the Lohegaon Airport, and in a few years building a truly Global Civilian Airport for Pune,” (sic) Mehta said in his tweet.