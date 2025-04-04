Pune Airport sees 10.6 % rise in footfall from previous year 

With 10.54 million passengers passing through its gates for 2024-25, the Pune Airport has highlighted its significant progress. The number also marks a 10.6 per cent increase from the previous year’s figure of 9.52 million travellers. Meanwhile, December 2024 recorded the highest passenger volume of the year, totalling 954,000 travellers. Meanwhile, December 2024 recorded the highest passenger volume of the year, totalling 954,000 travellers. (HT)

“This rise in passenger movement is indicative of the airport’s success in enhancing regional connectivity and attracting international travellers, a trend underscored by the steady growth in international passenger traffic. The expansion is supported by the addition of new flights, particularly during the holiday season in November and December,” Pune airport director Santosh Dhoke said.

Pune Airport has also significantly enhanced its flight network, adding several new international and domestic sectors. Notably on international routes - Dubai and Bangkok. While in domestic flights, the additional destinations at Pune Airport also expanded its domestic network with new flights to Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad, and Dehradun, increasing frequency and providing greater travel flexibility. These enhancements have expanded Pune Airport’s domestic connections to 35 destinations, reflecting its commitment to meeting the growing travel needs of the region.

As per the information given by the AAI Pune, aircraft movements have also grown significantly. In FY 2024-2025, the airport recorded 68,557 aircraft movements, marking an increase of 7.05% from the previous year.

“Central to this growth is the newly inaugurated New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB), which opened in July 2024. With a built-up area exceeding 52,000 sq. meters, the NITB enhances operational capacity and passenger experience. Designed to handle up to 9 million passengers annually, the terminal features 34 check-in counters, 25 self-check-in kiosks,” added Dhoke.