Pune Bizman duped of ₹10 lakh by two who promised cryptocurrency at lower price
PUNE Two people were booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday for duping a man of ₹10 lakh by falsely promising him cryptocurrency at a subsidised rate.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 31-year-old local businessman who lives in Kothrud and is a native of Shirshi in Karwar district of Karnataka, according to the police.
The man allegedly met the two men at a hotel in Tathawade on February 26 around 1 pm.
The complainant knew one of the two accused from before the exchange of money happened. The accused showed him valuable belongings in his possession and assured him of having USDT cryptocurrency. The accused allegedly promised to give the currency to him for a price that was less than ₹5 per unit compared to its market rate. The complainant, therefore, agreed to and paid ₹10 lakh in form of ₹500 bills. However, the man never got the promised cryptocurrency, according to his complaint.
A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Wakad police station.
-
75-year-old stabs wife to death, attempts to end life
Mumbai: A 75-year-old Malwani resident stabbed his 70-year-old-wife to death late on Friday night. The man later tried to end his own life. The Malwani police in Malad have registered a case of murder against Samruddin Chandasa Shaikh, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in the Madh area of Malwani. Police officials said he has been admitted to Cooper hospital in Juhu.
-
Three get life sentences for killing watchman during temple robbery
Mumbai: The Mumbai sessions court recently sentenced three men to life imprisonment for killing a watchman who tried to stop them from robbing a Jain temple at Borivali in August 2010. According to the prosecution case, the incident took place in the wee hours of August 22, 2010. The gang first attacked the two watchmen of the temple, killing one of them on the spot. The gang had fled with metal idols and golden ornaments.
-
8-month-old girl kidnapped by drunkard reunited with mother
Palghar: An eight-month-old girl was reunited with her mother within eight hours after she went missing on Friday. The child was allegedly kidnapped by one Kishore Dagle (30) on Friday afternoon in Boisar. Dagle allegedly wanted to sell the baby to a childless couple when he was arrested by Yogesh Tare, a Home Guard who nabbed him near Kumbhavli, Boisar after photos of the minor were shared on a Whatsapp group comprising of Home Guards.
-
Senior citizens complain of health issues due to contaminated water supply at Bhonde Colony
PUNE At a time when many localities from the central parts of Pune are facing disrupted water supply, there was an additional problem of contaminated water supply at Bhonde Colony in Erandwane that the civic body has resolved on Saturday. The problem persisted for more than a fortnight. According to Pune Municipal Corporation officials, water was contaminated after it seeped from the leaked drainage pipeline and mixed with the waterline.
-
CM inaugurates ‘Water For All’ policy
Mumbai Ahead of the upcoming civic elections chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated the ambitious 'Water for all' policy of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The policy aims towards providing water connection to unmapped settlements of Mumbai, which include slum clusters, Gaothan (erstwhile villages) and Koliwada (fishing villages) settlements, and illegal non-slum residential structures. Far, the civic body was not giving water connections to unauthorised or illegal structures.
