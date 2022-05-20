Pune BJP leaders accuse MVA of incompetence in OBC reservation

PUNE After the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for local body polls in Madhya Pradesh with Other Backward Class (OBC)reservation, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Pune unit and their OBC cell lashed out at the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for its “ineptness” in completing the triple test which would have ensured reservation for the State’s OBC community ahead of the local body polls.

The city’s BJP unit, on Friday, held protests in front of collector’s office. BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik and BJP OBC cell state unit president Yogesh Tilekar were also present.

Tilekar said, “It is now clear that the state government’s incompetence has brought this suffering for the OBCs. Supreme Court asked the Madhya Pradesh government to hold the local body elections by introducing the OBC reservation. Then what is wrong in Maharashtra? The MVA government has failed to introduce it. Now, the state government should follow the Madhya Pradesh government.”

BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil too made a similar demand.

BJP blamed that the MVA intentionally worked in a way that the OBC did not get political reservation in court. Now, as the Madhya Pradesh government can maintain it, Maharashtra should follow them.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the state government would take information about MP governnment’s decision.