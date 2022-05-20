Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune BJP leaders accuse MVA of incompetence in OBC reservation
pune news

Pune BJP leaders accuse MVA of incompetence in OBC reservation

It is now clear that the state government’s incompetence has brought this suffering for the OBCs, said OBC cell state unit president Yogesh Tilekar
The city’s BJP unit, on Friday, held protests in front of collector’s office. BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik and BJP OBC cell state unit president Yogesh Tilekar were also present. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 20, 2022 11:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE After the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for local body polls in Madhya Pradesh with Other Backward Class (OBC)reservation, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Pune unit and their OBC cell lashed out at the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for its “ineptness” in completing the triple test which would have ensured reservation for the State’s OBC community ahead of the local body polls.

The city’s BJP unit, on Friday, held protests in front of collector’s office. BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik and BJP OBC cell state unit president Yogesh Tilekar were also present.

Tilekar said, “It is now clear that the state government’s incompetence has brought this suffering for the OBCs. Supreme Court asked the Madhya Pradesh government to hold the local body elections by introducing the OBC reservation. Then what is wrong in Maharashtra? The MVA government has failed to introduce it. Now, the state government should follow the Madhya Pradesh government.”

BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil too made a similar demand.

BJP blamed that the MVA intentionally worked in a way that the OBC did not get political reservation in court. Now, as the Madhya Pradesh government can maintain it, Maharashtra should follow them.

RELATED STORIES

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the state government would take information about MP governnment’s decision.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP