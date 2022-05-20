Pune BJP leaders accuse MVA of incompetence in OBC reservation
PUNE After the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for local body polls in Madhya Pradesh with Other Backward Class (OBC)reservation, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Pune unit and their OBC cell lashed out at the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for its “ineptness” in completing the triple test which would have ensured reservation for the State’s OBC community ahead of the local body polls.
The city’s BJP unit, on Friday, held protests in front of collector’s office. BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik and BJP OBC cell state unit president Yogesh Tilekar were also present.
Tilekar said, “It is now clear that the state government’s incompetence has brought this suffering for the OBCs. Supreme Court asked the Madhya Pradesh government to hold the local body elections by introducing the OBC reservation. Then what is wrong in Maharashtra? The MVA government has failed to introduce it. Now, the state government should follow the Madhya Pradesh government.”
BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil too made a similar demand.
BJP blamed that the MVA intentionally worked in a way that the OBC did not get political reservation in court. Now, as the Madhya Pradesh government can maintain it, Maharashtra should follow them.
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the state government would take information about MP governnment’s decision.
Covid, Russia-Ukraine war have impacted economy but inflation in India less than rest of world: Rajnath Singh
PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party leader and union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the inflation in India is less as compared to the rest of the world. The inflation in USA is the highest in the last 40 years, Singh said. Singh was in Pune and addressed the BJP Pune unit's office-bearers and workers.
After rejection of PIL, BJP leader seeks permission for research on Taj Mahal
LUCKNOW Ayodhya-based BJP leader, Dr Rajneesh Singh, has written a letter to the union ministry of culture, seeking permission for research on the Taj Mahal and opening of 22 locked rooms of the monument for his study. In this letter, Singh urged the ASI to constitute a five-member committee to ascertain facts about the Taj Mahal. A copy of the letter has also been marked to director-general, ASI, New Delhi, and ASI office, Agra circle.
CCS University to dispatch degrees free of charge
Chaudhary Charan Singh University has decided to dispatch degrees through the post office free of charge. Students need to register their details on the university's website to avail this facility. Students were deprived of receiving their degrees. University's media in-charge Mitendra Kunar Gupta said that the university had signed an MoU with the post office to dispatch degrees. Those who want a duplicate degree need to follow the old procedure of applying only at the university.
Nana Patole to visit Ayodhya on June 7
NAGPUR Call it a game of subtle political one-upmanship, but on the day Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray put his much-hyped June 5 visit to Ayodhya on hold, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole announced that he would visit Ayodhya for darshan on June 7. Patole said that the chief mahant of Dashrath Gadi in Ayodhya, Brijmohan Das, met him at Congress office in Mumbai last week and invited him to Ayodhya.
UP health minister finds expired medicines worth ₹16 crore during surprise check at store
LUCKNOW “Is this a medicine or a product kept at some cement shop,” deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak asked officials at the medicine store under the UP Medical Supply Corporation Ltd in Transport Nagar on Friday. The minister found expired medicines worth over ₹16 crore during a surprise inspection at this store. The minister said these medicines should have been supplied to hospitals for use by patients but it was not done.
