Pune Book Fest 2025 to kick off in Dec at Fergusson

The Pune Book Festival 2025 will be held from December 13 to 21 at Fergusson College under the theme, ‘Joy of Reading’. Organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), the festival is part of a nationwide initiative to promote reading culture among the youth. The festival will also provide free access to download 3,000 books and a ‘book bus’ for touring rural areas around Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

After the overwhelming response to the previous festivals, Pune now ranks second only to Delhi in terms of book fair popularity. Similar book festivals are now being planned in Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, following successful events in Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune.

Addressing a press conference, Yuvraj Malik, director of NBT, announced that, this time, special awards will be given for outstanding media coverage and impactful photography that supports and promotes reading culture.

Strict measures will be undertaken to check piracy and stealing of books. A special committee will be set up to monitor vendors and uphold copyright norms. Additionally, the NBT plans to organise separate exhibitions for Marathi, Hindi and English books, making the event more diverse.