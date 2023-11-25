The National Book Trust (NBT), in tandem with the Ministry of Education, Government of India, is organising the Pune Book Festival from December 16-24 at the Fergusson College grounds. The National Book Trust (NBT), in tandem with the Ministry of Education, Government of India, is organising the Pune Book Festival from December 16-24 at the Fergusson College grounds. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pune, with its esteemed educational institutions, fosters a vibrant community of scholars, writers, and intellectuals and the city’s literary landscape seamlessly blends traditional and contemporary influences.

“The Pune Book Festival 2023 will offer a diverse array of activities, including children’s programs, cultural performances, and literary sessions. With over 200 stalls, a delightful food court, and specially curated engagement activities for University and College students, the festival will establish a dynamic space for literary exploration and community connection,” said Milind Marathe president of NBT.

“With a mission to create a platform for readers to engage with their favourite authors, participate in thought-provoking discussions, and immerse themselves in the vibrant world of literature, the festival aims to be a hub of literary interaction and exploration,” he added.