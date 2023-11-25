close_game
Pune, with its esteemed educational institutions, fosters a vibrant community of scholars, writers, and intellectuals and the city’s literary landscape seamlessly blends traditional and contemporary influences

The National Book Trust (NBT), in tandem with the Ministry of Education, Government of India, is organising the Pune Book Festival from December 16-24 at the Fergusson College grounds.

Pune, with its esteemed educational institutions, fosters a vibrant community of scholars, writers, and intellectuals and the city’s literary landscape seamlessly blends traditional and contemporary influences.

“The Pune Book Festival 2023 will offer a diverse array of activities, including children’s programs, cultural performances, and literary sessions. With over 200 stalls, a delightful food court, and specially curated engagement activities for University and College students, the festival will establish a dynamic space for literary exploration and community connection,” said Milind Marathe president of NBT.

“With a mission to create a platform for readers to engage with their favourite authors, participate in thought-provoking discussions, and immerse themselves in the vibrant world of literature, the festival aims to be a hub of literary interaction and exploration,” he added.

