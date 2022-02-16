Pune builder faces charge for sexually abusing woman since 1996

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PUNE An offence has been registered against a prominent city builder from Prabhat road after a 49-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the Deccan Gymkhana police against him, alleging that he had physically and sexually abused her since 1996, on the pretext of marriage
Feb 16, 2022
PUNE An offence has been registered against a prominent city builder from Prabhat road after a 49-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the Deccan Gymkhana police against him, alleging that he had physically and sexually abused her since 1996, on the pretext of marriage.

The 49-year-old victim , is a resident of Kothrud.

The FIR states that the builder allegedly promised to marry her and then sexually exploited her at various places including areas like Camp, Dhole Patil road and Kothrud. Later he allegedly threatened to kill her if she did not forego the relationship.

The victim had earlier lodged a complaint at the Kothrud police station. Later, the case was transferred to Deccan police station. Police have booked the builder for offences under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). PSI Meena Kavitkar is the investigating officer in the case

PSI Kavitkar said, “The matter is under investigation and I cannot comment any further on the case.”

