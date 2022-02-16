Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune builder faces charge for sexually abusing woman since 1996
pune news

Pune builder faces charge for sexually abusing woman since 1996

PUNE An offence has been registered against a prominent city builder from Prabhat road after a 49-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the Deccan Gymkhana police against him, alleging that he had physically and sexually abused her since 1996, on the pretext of marriage
An offence has been registered against a prominent city builder from Prabhat road for physically and sexually abusing a woman since 1996. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
An offence has been registered against a prominent city builder from Prabhat road for physically and sexually abusing a woman since 1996. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 08:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE An offence has been registered against a prominent city builder from Prabhat road after a 49-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the Deccan Gymkhana police against him, alleging that he had physically and sexually abused her since 1996, on the pretext of marriage.

The 49-year-old victim , is a resident of Kothrud.

The FIR states that the builder allegedly promised to marry her and then sexually exploited her at various places including areas like Camp, Dhole Patil road and Kothrud. Later he allegedly threatened to kill her if she did not forego the relationship.

The victim had earlier lodged a complaint at the Kothrud police station. Later, the case was transferred to Deccan police station. Police have booked the builder for offences under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). PSI Meena Kavitkar is the investigating officer in the case

PSI Kavitkar said, “The matter is under investigation and I cannot comment any further on the case.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out