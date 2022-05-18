Pune businessman arrested for bogus ITC claim from fake bills of 41 crore

The state GST department arrested Pune-based businessman Pravin Bhabutmal Gundecha for alleged bogus ITC claim from fake bills of ₹41 crore, an official statement from the probe agency said.

He is the proprietor of a private metals company.

While analysing a group of newly registered taxpayers by comprehensive analytic tools of Maharashtra GST and information available on GST portal, the department noticed the suspicious business activity amounting to more than ₹41 crore.

Officials said the investigation visit was conducted at business premises of at the taxpayer located at Pune on April 12 by teams of Maharashtra State GST, Pune investigation.

“At the time of investigation visit, it was found that suppliers of this taxpayer had obtained GST registration by providing fake documents like electricity bills collected from doorsteps and making leave & license agreements without knowledge of premise owners. This taxpayer has procured bogus invoices of taxable value at ₹41 crore without receiving any goods or services and thus availed wrongful ITC of ₹ 7.38 crore,” stated the statement from Maharashtra state GST.

Following his arrest, chief judicial magistrate, Pune on Wednesday remanded judicial custody for 14 days to Pravin Bhabutmal Gundecha (50),proprietor of Jirawala Metals.

With this, the state GST department during financial year 2022-23 has arrested 10 accused in different cases thereby giving a strong signal to the persons involved in obtaining GST registration with forged documents and use of these fraudulent taxpayers details to evade payment of GST.