Pune businessman arrested for bogus ITC claim from fake bills of ₹41 crore
The state GST department arrested Pune-based businessman Pravin Bhabutmal Gundecha for alleged bogus ITC claim from fake bills of ₹41 crore, an official statement from the probe agency said.
He is the proprietor of a private metals company.
While analysing a group of newly registered taxpayers by comprehensive analytic tools of Maharashtra GST and information available on GST portal, the department noticed the suspicious business activity amounting to more than ₹41 crore.
Officials said the investigation visit was conducted at business premises of at the taxpayer located at Pune on April 12 by teams of Maharashtra State GST, Pune investigation.
“At the time of investigation visit, it was found that suppliers of this taxpayer had obtained GST registration by providing fake documents like electricity bills collected from doorsteps and making leave & license agreements without knowledge of premise owners. This taxpayer has procured bogus invoices of taxable value at ₹41 crore without receiving any goods or services and thus availed wrongful ITC of ₹ 7.38 crore,” stated the statement from Maharashtra state GST.
Following his arrest, chief judicial magistrate, Pune on Wednesday remanded judicial custody for 14 days to Pravin Bhabutmal Gundecha (50),proprietor of Jirawala Metals.
With this, the state GST department during financial year 2022-23 has arrested 10 accused in different cases thereby giving a strong signal to the persons involved in obtaining GST registration with forged documents and use of these fraudulent taxpayers details to evade payment of GST.
Students at AIT Pune fall sick, administration bans outside food for two days
Since the past few days, some students from the Army Institute of Technology, Pune, have fallen ill and have complained of dysentery, stomach pain and vomiting. Given the health issues faced by some students, AIT has barred outside food for two days as a precautionary measure. To clarify the same the Southern Command, on Wednesday, issued a statement stating that there is no case of food poisoning in the institute.
Ludhiana | MLA Bagga meets MC chief, emphasises cleaning Buddha Nullah
Raising concern over monsoon preparedness and cleaning of Buddha Nullah, MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga conducted a meeting with municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Wednesday. Mayor, MC chief inspect ongoing work to clean nullah Mayor Balkar Sandhu, along with Aggarwal, inspected the ongoing work to remove silt from the Buddha Nullah near New Kundanpuri area on Wednesday. Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra also accompanied the mayor.
Class 11 online admissions rescheduled, mock demo registration starts May 23
The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, has rescheduled online admissions for Class 11 for the academic year 2022-23. Accordingly, Class 10 students willing to take admission under this process can now start the 'mock demo registration' process of the part 1 form from May 23, which was earlier going to start from May 17.
Ludhiana | Brawl breaks out at shopping mall
A brawl broke out at a shopping mall on Ferozepur Road, late on Tuesday night, over alleged derogatory remarks directed at two women. As per sources, two women had come out from the theatre after watching a movie at around 11.30 pm and were standing outside a washroom shooting a video, when three youngsters passed a comment at them. When the women protested, The womens'male friend, Pradeep Kumar alleged that the youngsters hit them, following which he intervened.
Ludhiana | Highway robbers’ gang busted with arrest of three
With the arrest of three accused, police busted a gang of robbers allegedly involved in a May 1 highway carjacking incident involving a taxi driver on National Highway 44 near Ladhowal. The accused, Ravidas, 23, Gurdeep Singh, 30, and all hail from Moga district, 24, Mandeep Singh. The accused are being questioned to uncover their involvement in similar highway robberies reported in the past.
