Pune celebrates Pedestrians’ Day as Laxmi rd goes vehicle-free

Pune: December 11 will henceforth be observed as Pedestrians’ Day every year, said Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol stating that more facilities will be provided by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the pedestrians.

With the PMC observing Saturday as Pedestrians’ Day, several families made their way to enjoy non-vehicle zone at Laxmi road, where both sides of the street were decorated with flower pots. While shops on the road between Nimbalkar Talim chowk and Umbraya Ganapati chowk reported higher footfall of customers, people were also seen playing games, walking leisurely along the road.

Shopkeepers as well as stall owners also seemed happy to see people walking with smile and taking their time buying things. Ajay Agarwal, who owns a stall of gift articles said, “I have been holding a stall on Laxmi road for many years and never have I seen families so happy and tension free as today. With the road shut for traffic, people seemed to have more relaxed time to roam around and window shop without the tension of finding parking spot or being fined for wrong parking.”

PMC has announced that no private vehicles are allowed at Laxmi road, one of the busiest streets in the city, between 10 am and 4 pm. The move is intended to celebrate the day, and as a part of this, PMC has organised various programmes at Laxmi road.

This day, according to Harshad Abhyangkar, director, Save Pune Traffic Movement (SPTM), “denotes the joy of walking, and since morning, people are making their way with families to enjoy hassle free walk, taking parts in games related to pedestrian safety and eating. I actually saw people sitting on the road, relaxed and enjoying snacks too.”

With this initiative, the administration aims to provide hassle-free movement as well as shopping for the citizens at Laxmi road.

Mohol said, “This is the first time that a city has given importance to pedestrians by having a day to celebrate being able to walk on the streets without any hassles. This is just the beginning, and we will be celebrating it every year, making sure that zebra crossings are up to date, footpaths are continuous and well maintained and the pedestrian signals are working across the city by next year.”