Pune chemists log details of Covid home test customers

Pune: Medical stores in the city have started to keep a record of those buying Covid self-test kits. Chemists say that many showing symptoms of viral fever are purchasing the kit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) joint commissioner (Pune division), SB Patil, said, “Post our notification, it is the duty of medical stores to keep a record and submit the data to any department that seeks it. We are not conducting any drives to keep a track of it.”

On January 12, the state public health department directed civic bodies about using self-testing kits and on the following day FDA Pune division issued a notification asking retail as well as wholesale chemists and pharmacists in Pune to keep a record of customers who buy the home test kits.

FDA has told medical shop owners to record information such as name, phone number, address of the customer who buys a kit and also the particulars of the kit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Many people are buying Covid self-testing kits, I am getting 25-30 customers daily who ask for these kits. Even if there is mild flu, people are asking for it. As per the FDA order we are keeping track of it and making sure that private information does not come in public domain,” said Vilas Shah, Surbhi medico, Sadashiv Peth.

Sheetal Malusure, whose daughter is having fever, said, “I had given her medicines for two days, but when her fever did not come down, I purchased Covid self-test kit.”

“The notification to druggists, chemists and even officials state that customers should be explained about the self-kits and steps to be taken if someone turns Covid positive,” Patil said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Bibwewadi, at few medical stores, self-test kits are in demand while others prefer clinic instead of purchasing the home kit.

“At our store, majority of people are coming with doctor’s prescription,” said Saurabh Nigde, medical store owner in Bibwewadi.