Pune city hopes for peace amid Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row

Amid the row over azaan being played on loudspeakers atop mosques, local residents as well as progressive Islamic organisation, Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal, have asked for peace across Maharashtra.

About the current political row, Shamshuddin Tamboli, president of the Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal, Pune, said, “The political agenda should not weaken the constitutional values of secularism in the country.” Many mosques in Pune have chosen not to use loudspeakers as also lower the volume during the morning azaan complying with police directives. “The Muslim leaders are following the rules peacefully. People should also obey the Supreme Court orders to maintain harmony,” Tamboli said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Supreme Court of India in 2005 had ordered a ban on the use of loudspeakers and music systems in public places citing serious noise pollution. “Azaan is an indispensable part of the religion. However, the use of loudspeakers is not,” added Tamboli.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had recently asked the state government to remove loudspeakers atop mosques. The azaan row created a political rift between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the party. Reiterating his argument, Thackeray on Tuesday gave an ultimatum to remove loudspeakers atop mosques.

Areas such as Yerawada, M G road, Nana peth road and Budhwar peth are known for the coexistence of Hindus and Muslims. “Hindus visit the Hazrat Shah Dawal Baba Dargah Sharif and vice-versa. The political narrative of division and violence cannot be seen here. We have been born and brought up together with complete brotherhood,” said a Hindu shopkeeper near the dargah.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the Pune police, anticipating a law-and-order crisis in the city, had issued notices to 800 MNS workers according to which security arrangements throughout the city were tightened. “The political propaganda of the parties has percolated amongst the masses. Though there is no ill-feeling, the fear is palpable,” said Muniza Fakhruddin Chopdawala, a shopkeeper near Budhwar peth.

The streets of the main area in the city are decorated with banners and flags of political parties from both the communities. “The fear created is entirely political in nature. Communal harmony is necessary in society.” said Govind Kulkarni, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Brahman Mahasangh, Pune.

“Azaan can be played with proper permissions and by sticking to the rules of the government. Raj Thackeray’s orders were hasty in nature and provided little time to make the changes,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raj Thackeray in his speech at Aurangabad had asked Hindus to play the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques on May 4. “The order by the MNS chief again creates tension among the people. All this should be restricted by the government,” said Tamboli.

While the political narrative might indicate that commoners find the issue of loudspeakers problematic, the people are largely of the belief that communal harmony, integration and good relations should be upheld in the city.