Pune city police intensify manhunt for four-year-old’s kidnapper

PUNE The Pune city police and Pimpri-Chinchwad police have formed around 35 teams to track down the kidnapper of the four-year-old child from Baner who returned home on Wednesday after around eight days in confinement.

Svarnav Chavan, son of a doctor couple, Satish and Prachi Chavan, was with his 12-year-old close relative, around 9:45 am on January 11 when he was believed to have been kidnapped.

“Police station and crime branch together have formed 30-32 teams. Additionally, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police and crime branch have also formed seven-eight teams. We are looking at all possible leads and we are checking all possible locations,” said Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police, zone 4 of Pune city police.

The child met with a sketch artist when senior police officers visited the child on Wednesday evening, hours after he was brought home from Punavale where he was found.

On January 11, around 9:45 am, he was kidnapped by a two-wheeler rider who distracted the 12-year-old relative of the child who was with him and grabbed him near a municipal garden in Ram Indu Park area of Baner.

A team of police were tracking the kidnapper which is believed to have scared the kidnapper into bringing the child to a labourer in Punavale on Wednesday afternoon.

He asked the labourer to look after the child for ten minutes and disappeared from there. When the child started crying, a man checked his bag and found his father’s number in it. The father of the child, Satish Chavan, rushed to the spot and found his son.

The police have recovered the CCTV from a society that captured the place and time of when the kidnapper dropped Svarnav. The manhunt has panned out to various parts of the district, according to the police.

The parents of the child have spread initial CCTV grabs of the kidnapper’s vehicle, a moped, on which he is seen wearing a backpack and helmet.