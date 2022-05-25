Pune city to get normal water supply tomorrow due to President’s visit
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) which had earlier announced water cut on Thursday (May 26) has now cancelled it as the President of India will be visiting the city for a programme. The city will get a normal water supply, said officials.
Aniruddha Pawaskar, head of the PMC water department, issued a statement which read, “As the president will visit the city, PMC has decided to keep normal water supply. The works on water treatment plants would be carried out later.”
The PMC has been cutting water supply almost every Thursday citing maintenance which has irked residents, who have reacted on social media. Many felt this is unofficial water cut throughout the year to save water though civic body has cited maintenance work.
President Ramnath Kovind is visiting the city for the launch of the 125th-anniversary celebration of the Laxmibai Dagdusheth Halwai Datta temple which is located at Budhwar peth.
Pratap Pardeshi, the trust’s president, said, “The 125th-anniversary celebration of the temple would be launched in the presence of the president at Balgandharva Rangmandir on May 27. Former president Pratibha Patil will also remain present for the programme.”
President Kovind will give the Laxmibai Smriti Puraskar to Bhagyashree Patil of D Y Patil University, Lt Gen Dr Madhuri Kanitkar and bonsai expert Prajakta Kale, while former President Pratibha Patil will release a coffee table book.
