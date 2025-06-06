Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
Pune civic body acts against unauthorised stalls on FC Road

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 06, 2025 06:30 AM IST

The civic body has intensified its city-wide anti-encroachment campaign following criticism from Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol and state minister Chandrakant Patil over unchecked roadside encroachments

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday carried out an anti-encroachment drive on the busy Fergusson College (FC) Road, demolishing several illegal shops and clearing around 12,500 square feet area.

According to officials, hawkers had set up unauthorized stalls using temporary materials on plot number 614 B, drawing repeated complaints from citizens. (HT PHOTO)
According to officials, hawkers had set up unauthorized stalls using temporary materials on plot number 614 B, drawing repeated complaints from citizens.

A team led by executive engineer Rajesh Bankar, assistant engineer Surendra Karpe, and junior engineers Ranjeet Mutkule and Kiran Kalshetty removed all encroachments.

A similar drive was carried out last month from the Garware underpass to the FC College junction.

The civic body has intensified its city-wide anti-encroachment campaign following criticism from Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol and state minister Chandrakant Patil over unchecked roadside encroachments. All regional ward offices have been instructed to carry out similar drives in their respective areas.

