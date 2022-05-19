Pune civic body awaits Supreme Court ruling on Parvati plot

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and owners of land in Bio Diversity Park (BDP) are awaiting the Supreme Court judgement, as it will decide the future line of action for the civic body for land acquisition in Pune.

The PMC has acquired the land for a garden at Parvati, which is on the hill top and hill slope. As per the rule, ideally, the PMC should pay the compensation equal to the construction allowed on the land, which is four per cent. But, PMC had previously paid hundred per cent compensation for the land acquisition as per the size of the plot.

This prompted the urban development department of the state government to object PMC’s decision. Later, the case went in the Supreme Court, where the final hearing for the case was scheduled on Thursday ( May 19), but has been deferred.

A PMC administrative officer requesting anonymity that decision on the Parvati land acquisition case will be a landmark judgement as the Pune Municipal Corporation had earmarked large pieces of land under Bio Diversity Park (BDP) at various hills across the city. If the court gives ruling to give hundred per cent compensation in proportion to area of land, all the BDP plot owners can then press for same compensation which is not possible to the PMC.

The PMC also needs to acquire some hill top, hill slope lands. For these lands, this decision will also be a landmark, as the land owners would prefer to follow the court order while handing over the land.