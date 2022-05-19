Pune civic body awaits Supreme Court ruling on Parvati plot
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and owners of land in Bio Diversity Park (BDP) are awaiting the Supreme Court judgement, as it will decide the future line of action for the civic body for land acquisition in Pune.
The PMC has acquired the land for a garden at Parvati, which is on the hill top and hill slope. As per the rule, ideally, the PMC should pay the compensation equal to the construction allowed on the land, which is four per cent. But, PMC had previously paid hundred per cent compensation for the land acquisition as per the size of the plot.
This prompted the urban development department of the state government to object PMC’s decision. Later, the case went in the Supreme Court, where the final hearing for the case was scheduled on Thursday ( May 19), but has been deferred.
A PMC administrative officer requesting anonymity that decision on the Parvati land acquisition case will be a landmark judgement as the Pune Municipal Corporation had earmarked large pieces of land under Bio Diversity Park (BDP) at various hills across the city. If the court gives ruling to give hundred per cent compensation in proportion to area of land, all the BDP plot owners can then press for same compensation which is not possible to the PMC.
The PMC also needs to acquire some hill top, hill slope lands. For these lands, this decision will also be a landmark, as the land owners would prefer to follow the court order while handing over the land.
-
Yogi Adityananth says country has reached great heights under PM Modi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday described the tenure of the Modi government, which would complete eight years later this month, as one in which the country's stock has grown globally. Yogi Adityanath was addressing a programme organised by Vidya Bharti as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign to mark 75 years of the country's independence. “Luckily, at this juncture the country got the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.
-
UP reports 129 new Covid cases, 2 deaths
Uttar Pradesh reported 129 new Covid-19 cases, including 14 in Lucknow, according to data from the state health department. One death each was reported from Banda and Bulandshahr. There are 898 active cases in the state and a majority of them are in home isolation. Among the new cases Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 39 cases, Ghaziabad 29, Lucknow 14, Agra 5, Prayagraj 4, according to the data from the state health department.
-
Arrested Jharkhand mines secretary had role in granting lease to Soren: ED to HC
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday told the Jharkhand high court that suspended mines secretary Pooja Singhal, who was arrested earlier this month in connection with MNREGA fund embezzlement case, had a role in granting mining lease to chief minister Hemant Soren. ED also told the court that they have come across the role of some companies (shell companies mentioned in a separate petition alleging they are run by Soren's family members and associates).
-
RTO to inspect, grade driving schools in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad
Currently, an 'accreditation grading' programme for all the driving schools is carried out by the Regional Transport Office. Under the initiative, the RTO officials are inspecting around 250 registered motor driving schools in Pune, Baramati and Pimpri-Chinchwad, after which on multiple parameters, these schools will be given grades - A, B and C. Where, A stands for very good, B stands for good and C for satisfactory.
-
Vaccination drive to focus on 12 to 15 year olds
The health department has also decided to focus upon children between 12 and 15 years of age, and has formulated a plan. “We are going to run special vaccination campaigns for children from May 21. This will include both rural and urban areas,” said Dr MK Singh, in charge of vaccination in Lucknow. There are about 84.64 lakh children in this age group in the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics