Pune civic body gears up to free roads of dumped vehicles, 212 vehicles confiscated

The civic body has swung into action to remove vehicles abandoned on roads across the city.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has since the beginning of 2022 put up notices on 1,296 vehicles and have confiscated 212 vehicles.

Anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “We will seek details related to the owners from the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The owners responding to the notices will be given a chance to claim them by paying a certain amount as fine. However, the vehicles without any claimant will be scrapped. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar in a meeting instructed the civic body to confiscate abandoned vehicles parked on city roads and public spaces. These vehicles had become a den for illegal activities and also a garbage dumping area.”

“Till Tuesday, January 18, a total of 212 vehicles were confiscates. PMC put the notices on 1,296 vehicles. The drive will be continued for the next few days,” said officials of the anti-encroachment department.

The PMC instructed all the 15 ward offices to identify the abandoned vehicles and confiscate them. Two and three -wheelers were confiscated by using trucks and heavy vehicles like trucks and tempos would be lifted using cranes, said a civic official said.