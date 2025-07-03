Pune civic body resumes deep cleaning drive across all wards

In a renewed push under the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has resumed its comprehensive deep cleaning drive across the city, reviving a practice that was previously discontinued despite its success. Additional municipal commissioner Omprakash Divate said that the campaign involves multiple departments such as anti-encroachment, sky sign, health, garden, road, drainage, and electric working together for an extensive urban clean-up. (HT PHOTO)

Starting Tuesday, July 2, the civic body carried out the drive across all 15 ward offices, with a total of 1,666 civic staffers participating in the effort. As part of the deep cleaning drive, the PMC removed 33 abandoned vehicles, picked up 60 illegal hawkers’ carts, dismantled 119 unauthorised advertisement boards, and cleared 180 banners. Additionally, the civic teams sprayed insecticide at 85 mosquito breeding spots, and trimmed dangerous trees/branches at 189 different locations across the city.

The drive will be conducted periodically hereon. The PMC officials said that these operations will not be one-off events but will be conducted regularly to maintain hygiene standards and urban aesthetics. The civic body aims to institutionalise the drive, ensuring follow-ups and department-level coordination.

Additional municipal commissioner Omprakash Divate said that the campaign involves multiple departments such as anti-encroachment, sky sign, health, garden, road, drainage, and electric working together for an extensive urban clean-up.

Divate said, “The PMC conducted the deep cleaning drive in all 15 ward offices. A total of 1,666 employees participated. The work included trimming trees along road dividers, collecting garbage, cleaning drainage lines, removing illegal flex and banners, lifting abandoned vehicles, and spraying insecticide at mosquito breeding spots.”

This multi-department operation marks the return of a practice that was once a regular feature of the PMC’s city management routine. Earlier, groups of civic workers would not only clean roads but also come together to clean public spaces collectively. The earlier initiative had earned positive feedback but was eventually discontinued over the years. Now with the spotlight back on cleanliness and public health, especially under the national cleanliness mission, the PMC has mandated all ward offices to carry out deep cleaning drives at regular intervals.