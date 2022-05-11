Pune civic body’s immunisation drive hit due to summer vacations

PUNE As the summer vacations begin, the routine immunisation programme by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been hit hard- reason- children are travelling or out of town for a vacation.

The civic body has failed to reach 100% target for routine immunisation, which this time is lower than the number of children who could be immunised during the peak of the pandemic.

Between March 2021-April 2022, the civic body has been able to vaccinate 91% of the children aged between 0 to 9 months. Of the 60,900 children in the said age group, who are eligible to get the jab, 55,568 have got the shot. This is less compared to the first and second wave of the pandemic. Between March 2019-April 2020 the routine immunisation was about 93% and between March 2020 and April 2021 was about 97%.

As part of the routine immunisation, the civic body administers newborns with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine, oral polio vaccine (OPV 0), hepatitis B vaccine and pentavalent vaccine which provide protection to a child from five life-threatening diseases – diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis B and Hib. Between six to 14 weeks pentavalent 1 vaccine, Fractional IPV and Rotavirus is administered. Also, Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine is administered to children under the routine immunisation programme. The state health department has asked all the civic bodies in the state to boost routine immunisation.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, chief immunisation officer, PMC health department said, “Since in the past three years we have not been able to achieve 100% target in our routine immunisation programs. In 2020 and 2021, our officials were busy with contact tracing and treatment and management of Covid-19 patients and in the following year we were involved in Covid-19 immunisation. However, despite that, we were able to achieve a higher target in the last two years because most people were at home and so we could easily vaccinate them.”

He further added that the reason for lower immunisation rate is due to the vacation period when children are travelling. “During the pandemic expecting mothers and children remained at home to avoid travelling and in fear of infection. However, we will try to identify the children who have not been immunised and continue our efforts to vaccinate them.”

Devkar said, “With restrictions lifted and decrease in cases, pregnant women and mothers with infants travel to their maternal home. Due to this we are unable to bring these children under the immunisation programme. We don’t consider the immunisation complete, unless we administer all the vaccines.”