Pune civic body snaps 79 illegal connections from road light poles

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Friday, launched a citywide drive to disconnect illegal electricity connections drawn from streetlight poles and disconnected as many as 79 illegal connections in a single day. The ‘I Love’ hoardings put up at many traffic junctions as part of city beautification are now being checked for illegal electricity use. (HT PHOTO)

The action was taken after an eight-year-old girl reportedly came in contact with a hoarding illegally connected to a PMC-maintained streetlight pole and died on June 2.

The Sinhgad Road ward office topped the list with 15 illegal power connections removed, followed by Ahmednagar Road (13), Kothrud-Bavdhan (9), Kondhwa Yevalewadi (8), Warje Karve Nagar (7), Hadapsar (7), Dhole Patil Road (4), Aundh-Baner (2), Ghole road (2), Dhankawadi Sahakarnagar (2), Bhavani Peth (4), Bibvewadi (4), Wanwowrie-Ramtekadi (1) and Kasba-Vashrambaug (1).

These connections are often used by roadside vendors, unauthorized dwellings, political banners—and most controversially, by illuminated publicity hoardings across the city, said officials.

Manisha Shekatkar, chief superintendent engineer of PMC’s electrical department, said, “The ‘I Love’ hoardings put up at many traffic junctions as part of city beautification are now being checked for illegal electricity use.

“We have received several complaints that these hoardings are tapping electricity illegally from nearby street poles without any approved connection or meter,” she said.

“We are inspecting each site and will disconnect any illegal connections immediately. So far, we have not filed any police complaints, but if we find these illegal connections again, we will take police action,” she said.

According to PMC, Pune has over 1.65 lakh streetlight poles, many of which are still wired using overhead cables—making them easy targets for illegal tapping. The lack of robust earthing, the absence of residual current devices (RCDs), and tampering by unauthorized users have turned these poles into potential death traps, especially during the monsoon.

The recent tragedy was waiting to happen, said Sudhir Kulkarni, a civic activist. “Even after multiple electrocution incidents in the past, PMC failed to upgrade its infrastructure or monitor illegal usage. Now, after a child’s death, the administration is forced into action,” he said.

Swapnil Sutar, a resident of the Sinhagad Road area, said, “With the monsoon coming, we want the authorities not just to punish those responsible but also to make lasting changes to keep everyone safe.”

“On Sinhagad Road, many street vendors sell vegetables and food using illegal electricity connections from streetlights. PMC should carry out a combined anti-encroachment drive along with the electrical department to stop this,” he said.

The crackdown will continue in the coming days, focusing on busy areas and main junctions with decorative structures, said officials.