Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune civic body takes help of NIMHANS Bangalore to ascertain cause behind GBS cases

ByVicky Pathare
Feb 03, 2025 07:46 AM IST

As per the public health officials on Sunday, nine fresh suspected GBS cases were reported, taking the total number of cases reported to date to 158

After directions from the high-level multi-disciplinary appointed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the management of the Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) outbreak in the city, Pune Municipal Corporation on Sunday sent samples of confirmed patients to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMANS), Bangalore, said officials.

PMC, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural health officials are already taking the help of the ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) for public health interventions and management of GBS cases. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
PMC, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural health officials are already taking the help of the ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) for public health interventions and management of GBS cases. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC, said, “These 63 serum samples are of GBS patients who tested positive for the immunological nerve disorder through nerve conduction studies (NCS) and undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The serum samples have been sent on Sunday for anti-ganglioside antibody test.”

An anti-ganglioside antibody test is a blood test that checks for the presence of antibodies that attack gangliosides. It’s used to diagnose neurological disorders that may be caused by an autoimmune response.

PMC, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural health officials are already taking the help of the ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) for public health interventions and management of GBS cases.

As per the public health officials on Sunday, nine fresh suspected GBS cases were reported, taking the total number of cases reported to date to 158. To date, as many as 158 cases of GBS (127 confirmed) and 5 suspected deaths have been reported in the state. These cases include—31 patients from PMC, 83 from newly added villages in PMC area, 18 from PCMC, 18 from Pune rural, and 8 from other districts. Out of these patients 38 have been discharged till now, 48 are in ICU and 21 are on ventilators, they said.

GBS is a treatable neurological condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves, leading to weakness in the upper and lower limbs, neck, face, and eyes, tingling or numbness, and, in severe cases, difficulty walking, swallowing, or breathing.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On