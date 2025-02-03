Pune civic body takes help of NIMHANS Bangalore to ascertain cause behind GBS cases

After directions from the high-level multi-disciplinary appointed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the management of the Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) outbreak in the city, Pune Municipal Corporation on Sunday sent samples of confirmed patients to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMANS), Bangalore, said officials. PMC, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural health officials are already taking the help of the ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) for public health interventions and management of GBS cases. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC, said, “These 63 serum samples are of GBS patients who tested positive for the immunological nerve disorder through nerve conduction studies (NCS) and undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The serum samples have been sent on Sunday for anti-ganglioside antibody test.”

An anti-ganglioside antibody test is a blood test that checks for the presence of antibodies that attack gangliosides. It’s used to diagnose neurological disorders that may be caused by an autoimmune response.

As per the public health officials on Sunday, nine fresh suspected GBS cases were reported, taking the total number of cases reported to date to 158. To date, as many as 158 cases of GBS (127 confirmed) and 5 suspected deaths have been reported in the state. These cases include—31 patients from PMC, 83 from newly added villages in PMC area, 18 from PCMC, 18 from Pune rural, and 8 from other districts. Out of these patients 38 have been discharged till now, 48 are in ICU and 21 are on ventilators, they said.

GBS is a treatable neurological condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves, leading to weakness in the upper and lower limbs, neck, face, and eyes, tingling or numbness, and, in severe cases, difficulty walking, swallowing, or breathing.