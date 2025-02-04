Pune civic body to blacklist contractor over incomplete road work

Finally, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to blacklist the contractor who failed to complete the cement-concrete roadwork between Treasure Park, Sahakarnagar and Mitramandal Chowk. The work has been going on for the past many months with little or no progress, inconveniencing area residents no end. Work on K K Market Road, Bibwewadi Road, the road from Vishrantwadi to 509 Chowk, Rajmata underground route at Bibwewadi, and the road at More Baug, Katraj is going on very slowly, inconveniencing area residents and local traders. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMC road department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “It is true that the roadwork between Treasure Park and Mitramandal Chowk is going on very slowly. We have given all sorts of help to the contractor. While there are no hurdles from the PMC side, the work is progressing very slowly. Hence, we are now planning to issue a show cause notice to the concerned contractor. Once the contractor is blacklisted, he will not be able to work in the PMC area.”

“After blacklisting the contractor, the PMC will hand over the work to another contractor or the department itself will finish the work. Apart from citizens, some elected members too raised concerns over the pace of work following which, we imposed a fine on the contractor but it did not help to speed up the work. Now we are in the process of blacklisting the contractor,” Pawaskar said.

Not only this but work on K K Market Road, Bibwewadi Road, the road from Vishrantwadi to 509 Chowk, Rajmata underground route at Bibwewadi, and the road at More Baug, Katraj is going on very slowly, inconveniencing area residents and local traders.

Ranjeet Desai from Aranyeshwar said, “While we are living in a city like Pune which is home to several global companies, it is shameful that the PMC is unable to complete barely 2 kilometres of roadwork for so many months.”

Sandhya Surwase said, “I pass Mitramandal Chowk daily. We have now lost hope that this roadwork will ever be completed. On one hand, the government claims India is making great strides while on the other, every other road in Pune is getting dug up. Even the Satara highway work is pending for the last one decade.”

A PMC road department official on condition of anonymity said, “The PMC will impose fines on all works that are extending beyond the stipulated deadline.”