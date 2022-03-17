Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune civic body undertakes anti-encroachment drive in city
pune news

Pune civic body undertakes anti-encroachment drive in city

From Thursday a major clean up drive will commence in five zones of the city at Ahmednagar road, Aundh-Baner, Dhankawadi - Sahakar nagar, Hadapsar-Mundhwa and Kasba-Vishrambaug Wada, says official
Anti-encroachment drive underway at Mandai. Pune Municipal Corporation razed illegal constructions covering at least 20,000 sq ft area across the locality, on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
Anti-encroachment drive underway at Mandai. Pune Municipal Corporation razed illegal constructions covering at least 20,000 sq ft area across the locality, on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 12:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPrachi Bari

PUNE The anti-encroachment cell of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started taking action against illegal encroachments on footpaths and roads across the city, following the directives from the municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

The team led by Madhav Jagtap, head of anti-encroachment department PMC, on Wednesday, razed illegal construction work in at least 20,000 sq ft area in Mandai.

“We demolished an entire illegal structure which was standing on the footpath. In this place (where illegal structures were razed), new construction will be undertaken on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis by the Mandai department,” said Jagtap.

“From tomorrow (Thursday) we have will begin a major clean up drive in five zones of the city at Ahmednagar road, Aundh-Baner, Dhankawadi - Sahakar nagar, Hadapsar-Mundhwa and Kasba-Vishrambaug Wada,” he said.

The drive will begin at 10 am and continue until 6 pm, each team will have a ward officer, health officer, anti-encroachment officer, one police officer, four constables and will be equipped with two JCBs, trucks to remove the debris.

The roads where the drive will begin from Thursday are Ahmednagar road, Kharadi bypass chowk to Mundhwa bridge road, Baner road, Solapur road entire stretch, Lokmanya Shastri road, and Tilak road.

Jagtap added, “We will remove, demolish all illegal stalls or encroachment that we find and will also check for documents/ licenses of the legal stalls to be up to date or will be fined.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978.

    Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon

    Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.

  • Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case at Ballard Estate, in Mumbai in February. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

    Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case

    After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.

  • Students sit and study in the playground of a college in Bangalore on March 15, 2022, after an Indian court upheld a local ban on the hijab in classrooms, weeks after the edict stoked violent protests and renewed fears of discrimination against the country's Muslim minority. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

    Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott

    The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.

  • The bench underscored that the limitations imposed on religious practices on the ground of public order, morality and health would cover beliefs and practices even those considered essential or vital by those professing the religion (ANI)

    Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab

    Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.

  • The LG reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana and other senior Delhi govt officers. (PTI)

    Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police

    An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out