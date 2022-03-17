Pune civic body undertakes anti-encroachment drive in city
PUNE The anti-encroachment cell of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started taking action against illegal encroachments on footpaths and roads across the city, following the directives from the municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.
The team led by Madhav Jagtap, head of anti-encroachment department PMC, on Wednesday, razed illegal construction work in at least 20,000 sq ft area in Mandai.
“We demolished an entire illegal structure which was standing on the footpath. In this place (where illegal structures were razed), new construction will be undertaken on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis by the Mandai department,” said Jagtap.
“From tomorrow (Thursday) we have will begin a major clean up drive in five zones of the city at Ahmednagar road, Aundh-Baner, Dhankawadi - Sahakar nagar, Hadapsar-Mundhwa and Kasba-Vishrambaug Wada,” he said.
The drive will begin at 10 am and continue until 6 pm, each team will have a ward officer, health officer, anti-encroachment officer, one police officer, four constables and will be equipped with two JCBs, trucks to remove the debris.
The roads where the drive will begin from Thursday are Ahmednagar road, Kharadi bypass chowk to Mundhwa bridge road, Baner road, Solapur road entire stretch, Lokmanya Shastri road, and Tilak road.
Jagtap added, “We will remove, demolish all illegal stalls or encroachment that we find and will also check for documents/ licenses of the legal stalls to be up to date or will be fined.”
