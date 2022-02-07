Pune civic polls: Congress leader denies his nephew has joined BJP

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PUNE With the draft ward structure announced for municipal elections, many political workers have started shifting loyalties from one party to another, including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Congress leader Arvind Shinde’s nephew Pranav Shinde joined BJP on Monday in the presence of state unit president Chandrakant Patil. Earlier, BJP corporator Sheetal Sawant’s husband joined the NCP.

The BJP has claimed that Pranav Shinde’s loyalty shift has given a shock to the Congress. Meanwhile, Arvind Shinde said, “BJP is misleading citizens. My nephew’s name is different and he is with me.”

