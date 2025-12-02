Pune commissioner completes six months in office: Cleanliness, roads, and infra remain top priority

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has completed six months in office, during which he intensified administrative action, progress on road projects, and introduced major cleanliness initiatives, all as the city continues to function without elected representatives. Ram, a 2008 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, took charge on June 1, succeeding Rajendra Bhosale. He previously served as Pune district collector during the Covid pandemic and was later deputed as deputy director in the Prime Minister’s office. (HT FILE)

One of his first priorities has been tackling encroachments. Since June, PMC has removed more than 4,200 encroachments from footpaths and major roads across Bibwewadi, Hadapsar-Mundhwa, Aundh-Baner, Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar and Ahmednagar Road. Joint squads now operate daily to keep pedestrian routes clear.

Ram’s biggest push is the “Vishwas 2025” initiative launched in September. Inspired by Indore’s model, the programme aims for 100% door-to-door waste collection and the removal of roadside garbage points. A pilot in Vimannagar showed positive results, and the system is now being expanded across the city.

Over the past six months, Ram visited multiple areas to review solid waste management, road development and citizen issues. His inspections included the Devachi Uruli waste depot, the Shatrunjay Mandir area for roads, and Patil Estate for drainage, water supply and toilet concerns.

He also held review meetings with zone 5 solid waste teams and visited Ravivar Peth under the Vishwas project.

He also tightened internal discipline. In six months, the civic body has issued 46 show-cause notices, suspended five staffers, and transferred 19 officers over poor performance in sanitation, drainage, and roads. Surprise inspections in Shewalwadi, Manjri and Wagholi led to immediate suspensions and transfers after he found garbage piles, open drains and potholes. Biometric attendance and geo-tagged work updates have been made mandatory to curb absenteeism, particularly during morning rounds.

Infrastructure work has also seen a push. The civic body has completed repairs on more than 180 km of roads after the monsoon. Nineteen major road and bridge projects worth ₹982 crore are currently underway through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Of the 37 km planned under these works, 12 km have been completed.

Ram has directed officials to fast-track land acquisition, Transferable Development Rights (TDR) approvals, and inter-department coordination to prevent delays.

The civic body has also launched a month-long “pothole-free Pune” campaign starting from Sarasbaug to address post-monsoon road damage.

Vivek Velankar, civic activist, said, “Compared to previous commissioners, Ram is more active. His cleanliness drives and anti-encroachment measures are good, but the property tax amenity scheme is unfair to regular taxpayers and seems politically influenced. Work speed should be faster.”

Sudhir Kulkarni, founder and president of Civil Society Organisation (Nagari Hakk Samitti), said, “PMC staff are under pressure, and their previous laxity has reduced. However, the amenity scheme focuses more on collecting taxes than improving services, which is unfair to honest taxpayers. The commissioner should also spend time listening to residents and ensure staff act, especially in fringe areas like Wagholi and Manjri, which still face infrastructure gaps.”

Ram said he is not fully satisfied with his six-month tenure, as a lot of work still remains. ”Major tasks such as improving sanitation, upgrading the road network and strengthening the health system are still pending,” he said. His focus is also on providing an adequate water supply to fringe villages.

Ram said completing ongoing projects like the riverfront development, the 24x7 water supply scheme, new roads, underpasses and flyovers to ease traffic congestion will be his priority. He added that support from officials and citizens will be crucial to make Pune a more livable city.