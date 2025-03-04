Menu Explore
Pune commissioner to present budget today

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 04, 2025 05:32 AM IST

Though the administration has all the powers, they failed to present the budget in the stipulated timeframe. This year too, the budget will be presented in March instead of January

Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale will present the annual budget for 2025-26 on Tuesday as Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has not had elected members for the last three years. The annual budget for 2024-25 was 11,601 crore.

The annual budget for 2024-25 was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,601 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The annual budget for 2024-25 was 11,601 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Though the administration has all the powers, they failed to present the budget in the stipulated timeframe. This year too, the budget will be presented in March instead of January.

There is a chance that the budget will not have any new schemes, and the maximum focus will be on maintenance works.

