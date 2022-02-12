Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune consumer commission directs Bajaj Finance to pay 46K to consumer
pune news

Pune consumer commission directs Bajaj Finance to pay 46K to consumer

The complainant stated that the company continued to debit the money from his account illegally without any prior intimation
The Pune District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission in its order, released on January 28, directed Bajaj Finance to refund 6,358 along with 9 % interest after a victim lodged a complaint. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 07:14 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Pune District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission in its order, released on January 28, directed Bajaj Finance to refund 6,358 along with 9 % interest after a victim lodged a complaint with the commission stating that the company continued to debit the money from his account illegally without any prior intimation.

Gangadhar Prahlad Amlapure, filed the complaint under Section-12 of the consumer Protection Act, 1986 alleging deficiency in services against service providers.

Amlapure had taken a second loan for furniture and the same was sanctioned by the company . It was agreed between the parties that 8 EMI’s of 3,876/-, starting from May 5, 2016 up to December 5, 2016 will be paid. The complainant had paid all the EMIs of the opposite party and an NOC was issued to the effect. Later, the company continued to debit the money from the said account illegally without any prior intimation , the complaint stated.

The company admitted that the complainant had availed loans from them and it had no objection certificates to the complainant regarding the loan. The company also admitted that due to technical error in the system, the amount of 6,358/- was deducted twice. However, the same has been refunded to the complainant on March 31, 2017. According to the company, the legal notice sent by Amlapure was not replied due to unavoidable circumstances.

The commission after hearing both the parties in its order stated, “It is hereby directed to refund to the complainant an amount of 6,358 along with 9% interest from Feb 2, 2017 till the realisation of total amount by the complainant. The opposite party shall pay to the complainant compensation of 25,000 towards mental agony and 15,000 towards costs of the complaint, within six weeks.”

