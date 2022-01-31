Pune contractor booked for death of teen sewage pump operator

PUNE A labour contractor, unidentified for now, has been booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for causing the death of a teenager who worked as a sewage-filter pump operator in Chakan.

The deceased, identified as Pawan Praveen Jamdade, 17, a resident of, and housekeeping employee at Puranik Society in Mhalunge chowki, Mulshi drowned on January 28.

After having left home to operate the drainage pump on January 28, Jamdade was found floating dead in the sewage the next afternoon. There were no safety precautions like a safety wall near the pump. The police suspect that he slipped while operating the pump and fell into the water.

“There was supposed to be a wall or a lid atop the tank in which the water collected. However, both were missing. His job was turning it on and off and watering the plants. We are yet to arrest the contractor,” said sub-inspector Yashwant Salunkhe of Hinjewadi police station, who is investigating the case.

The boy’s mother Radhika Jamdade, 38, who works for the housekeeping in the building, lodged a missing person’s complaint at Hinjewadi police station on January 29. The police found his body floating in the drainage water.

A case under section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified labour contractor at Hinjewadi police station.