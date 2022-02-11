Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune cop nabs armed thief who attempted to rob jeweller
pune news

Pune cop nabs armed thief who attempted to rob jeweller

A policeman on night patrol managed to catch one of the armed thieves who tried to rob a jeweller at gunpoint at Pune’s Kondhwa on Thurday night
A policeman on night patrol managed to catch one of the armed thieves who tried to rob a jeweller at gunpoint at Pune’s Kondhwa on Thurday night ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Feb 11, 2022 07:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A policeman on night patrol managed to catch one of the armed thieves who tried to rob a jeweller at gunpoint in Kondhwa on Thurday night. The cop, identified as constable Ankush Kengale, nabbed one of the robbers who had opened fire at the jeweller, while his accomplice fled.

During the past few days, there have been a series of thefts and robberies in Undri, Kondhwa and Wanowrie.

The jeweller, identified as Mukesh Tarachand Guglia (50), lodged a complaint with the Kondhwa police station against the accused identified as Saud Asif Sayyed and Ruhan Khan, both residents of Kondhwa.

According to police, the incident took place around 9.30 pm on Thursday at Arihant Jewellers in Ambedkarnagar.

The accused entered the shop, closed the shutter, threatened the jeweller with a pistol and demanded cash. At that time, Guglia and his staffer Shubham were present at the shop. One of the robbers fired a bullet to threaten the owner after Guglia refused to part with cash.

In the ensuing melee, a crowd gathered outside the shop. Soon the robbers came out of the shop and fled. Meanwhile, policeman Kengale who was on patrol reached the spot. Though he caught the two robbers who were about 100 metres from the shop, one managed to give him the slip. Kengale overpowered Saud who carried the pistol.

RELATED STORIES

Later, senior police officers including DCP Namrata Patil, ACP Rajendra Galande, senior inspector Sardar Patil, and inspector Jagannath Jankar reached the spot.

Kondhwa police station incharge PI Sardar Patil said, “Constable Kenjale took a brave step and nabbed the robber despite him being armed,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP