Pune cop nabs armed thief who attempted to rob jeweller

PUNE A policeman on night patrol managed to catch one of the armed thieves who tried to rob a jeweller at gunpoint in Kondhwa on Thurday night. The cop, identified as constable Ankush Kengale, nabbed one of the robbers who had opened fire at the jeweller, while his accomplice fled.

During the past few days, there have been a series of thefts and robberies in Undri, Kondhwa and Wanowrie.

The jeweller, identified as Mukesh Tarachand Guglia (50), lodged a complaint with the Kondhwa police station against the accused identified as Saud Asif Sayyed and Ruhan Khan, both residents of Kondhwa.

According to police, the incident took place around 9.30 pm on Thursday at Arihant Jewellers in Ambedkarnagar.

The accused entered the shop, closed the shutter, threatened the jeweller with a pistol and demanded cash. At that time, Guglia and his staffer Shubham were present at the shop. One of the robbers fired a bullet to threaten the owner after Guglia refused to part with cash.

In the ensuing melee, a crowd gathered outside the shop. Soon the robbers came out of the shop and fled. Meanwhile, policeman Kengale who was on patrol reached the spot. Though he caught the two robbers who were about 100 metres from the shop, one managed to give him the slip. Kengale overpowered Saud who carried the pistol.

Later, senior police officers including DCP Namrata Patil, ACP Rajendra Galande, senior inspector Sardar Patil, and inspector Jagannath Jankar reached the spot.

Kondhwa police station incharge PI Sardar Patil said, “Constable Kenjale took a brave step and nabbed the robber despite him being armed,” he said.