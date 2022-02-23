Pune cop opens fire after burglars hurl stones, sickles at patrol team

PUNE A police official opened fire one round into the air from his service firearm after a group of burglars attacked the police patrol team with stones and threw sharp weapons at them in Market Yard area of Pune in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police have registered a case against three unidentified men who fled the spot despite the police firing. A complaint in the matter has been lodged by Police sub-inspector Yuvraj Shinde of Market Yard police station who shot in retaliation.

The bullet did not hit any of the three men, who managed to run away but not before creating high drama early Wednesday morning at the Sonia apartments in Chaphalkar colony on Pune-Satara road.

Around 3:40 am on Wednesday, the night patrol team received information that a group of thieves had entered into the locality with an intention of breaking into locked houses in Chaphalkar colony in Market Yard. As the team reached near Sonia apartments, they intercepted three people who were prepared for a theft and had broken into a house. Sensing burglars at work, the security guard alerted the police. PSI Shinde and staff members rushed to site, the thieves hurled stones and sickle in their direction. That is when the complainant open fired in the air.

“Neither the police, nor the accused were injured. We have not yet arrested anyone but the search is on,” said Namrata Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 5 of Pune police.

“The house was yet to be occupied and was locked and empty. There were not a lot of people in the area at the time. They found the police presence and got spooked,” said an official.

The residents of the area were alerted and senior officials visited the spot to chart further course of action. The police station officials and local crime branch have formed teams to identify the accused.

A case under sections 307 (attempted murder), 351 (assault), 353 (criminal force against public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), and 34 (common intention) of Indian penal code has been registered at market Yard police station.

BOX

This is the second such case in which a foiled burglary attempt has led to a potentially grievous attack on the police chasing them in January. In a similar case in Kothrud, the police had found and arrested members of the Shikalgari community family who are notorious for planned thefts. While some escaped, the two arrested men have been identified as Ballusingh Prabhusingh Taak, who has a history of 63 cases and Uajalasingh Prabhusingh Taak, who has a history of 72 cases against him. While Ballusingh was arrested in the parking of Panchratna Society building while trying to flee the spot, Ujalasingh was followed on foot for about 1 km before he was caught.