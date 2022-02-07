Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune court acquits 38 persons in 2005 Ganesh immersion riots case
Pune court acquits 38 persons in 2005 Ganesh immersion riots case

The court in its operative order stated that the persons are being acquitted due to lack of evidence
A Pune court on Monday acquitted 38 persons who were booked by the city police on charges of violating 10 pm deadline for playing loudspeakers, fighting and ransacking a police chowki during Ganesh Visarjan celebrations in 2005. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 10:20 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE A Pune court on Monday acquitted 38 persons who were booked by the city police on charges of violating 10 pm deadline for playing loudspeakers, fighting and ransacking a police chowki during Ganesh Visarjan celebrations in 2005.

The court in its operative order stated that the persons are being acquitted due to lack of evidence.

In 2005, the immersion ceremony had turned into a violent standoff between the processionists and the policemen over a loudspeaker ban strictly implemented between 10 pm to 6 pm. Some workers of a Nana peth mandal had ransacked the Ganesh peth police chowky and manhandled a police constable. Fourteen police personnel, including joint commissioner of police Prabhat Ranjan and assistant commissioner of police (special branch) Pradip Babar, were injured in the stone pelting incident at Alka theatre chowk.The police had then lodged registered offences against 32 Ganapati mandals.

Thirty eight persons were arrested under Sections 307 ( attempt to murder ), 353 , 354. 146, 147, 149 of the IPC. The cases were filed against Nana peth mandal, Shiv Shakti mandal, Prabhat, Digvijay Mitra mandal, Shivaji Mitra mandal, Srikrishna Tarun mandal, Jay Kalika mandal, Jay Maharashtra mandal and Vijay Arun Ganpati mandals

Advocates Laxmanrao Ghadge Patil, Shrikant Agaste, Jayant Gajul, Vijay Mane, Suresh Deokar and Devendra Agarwal represented the accused in the court.

