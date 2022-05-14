Pune court grants bail to builder, 6 others in black magic case

Additional sessions judge V Patravale has granted anticipatory bail to city-based builder, his wife, three sons, a maidservant and a priest. The builder and other family members were held for harassing his daughter-in-law for not bearing a baby boy and for indulging in black magic to subjugate her.

The first information report (FIR) stated that the victim was forced to drink unhygienic water mixed with a powder to get her to produce a son. They kept a lemon inscribed with her name under her bed.

The family had filed an anticipatory bail application under Section 438 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 for the offences punishable under Sections 498­A, 494, 406, 420, 324, 342, 509, 323, 504, 506(2) 500 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 3(2) and 3(3) of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 and Section 66(E) Information Technology Rules, 2008 registered at Kothrud police station.

The judge in his order stated that the applicants were granted interim protection with conditions to attend the police station twice a week. It is seen that there is not a single complaint from the investigating machinery that they have committed a breach of any of the conditions. Prima facie, it is seen that they are cooperating with the investigating machinery. Considering the investigation done so far, prima facie, custodial interrogation does not seem necessary.

