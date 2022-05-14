Pune court grants bail to builder, 6 others in black magic case
Additional sessions judge V Patravale has granted anticipatory bail to city-based builder, his wife, three sons, a maidservant and a priest. The builder and other family members were held for harassing his daughter-in-law for not bearing a baby boy and for indulging in black magic to subjugate her.
The first information report (FIR) stated that the victim was forced to drink unhygienic water mixed with a powder to get her to produce a son. They kept a lemon inscribed with her name under her bed.
The family had filed an anticipatory bail application under Section 438 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 for the offences punishable under Sections 498A, 494, 406, 420, 324, 342, 509, 323, 504, 506(2) 500 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 3(2) and 3(3) of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 and Section 66(E) Information Technology Rules, 2008 registered at Kothrud police station.
The judge in his order stated that the applicants were granted interim protection with conditions to attend the police station twice a week. It is seen that there is not a single complaint from the investigating machinery that they have committed a breach of any of the conditions. Prima facie, it is seen that they are cooperating with the investigating machinery. Considering the investigation done so far, prima facie, custodial interrogation does not seem necessary.
-
Staff crunch: With teachers on examination duty, class monitors run the show at Ludhiana’s govt schools
The exam season has once again brought the severe staff crunch at government schools in Ludhiana district to the fore. The revelation comes just three days after chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced that sweeping changes will be made to government educational institutions in Punjab during an interaction with around 2,500 school principals of the state which was held in Ludhiana. Covid guidelines were also blatantly violated as three students were seen sharing a single bench.
-
Pune district reports 48 more Covid cases on Friday
Pune: Pune district reported 48 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 266 are active cases. Pune city reported 30 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,771 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 12 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,642 and the toll stood at 3,627.
-
JP Nadda to address rally at GLADA ground in Ludhiana today
BJP national president JP Nadda, who will be on a one-day visit to Ludhiana on Saturday, will conduct a meeting with the party's state office-bearers, core group, district presidents and candidates of the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections. He will hold a meeting with the industrialists of the city and address a rally at GLADA ground on Chandigarh Road in the evening.
-
Truck-trailer mishap holds up Mumbai-Pune expressway traffic for two hours
A truck and a trailer collided near a traffic police post in Borghat section of the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Friday. The trailer overturned due to the impact of the accident causing a two-hour traffic jam on the high-speed corridor. Later, vehicle movement resumed after the heavy vehicles were cleared with the help of cranes. No casualty was reported, according to the police. Traffic was cleared two hours after the mishap.
-
Kidney swap case: Charity commissioner initiates enquiry against Ruby Hall Clinic
PUNE A day after the Pune city police booked 15 doctors and senior officials of Ruby Hall Clinic in the alleged kidney racket case, another enquiry has been initiated into the case by the charity commissioner. Ruby Hall Clinic was the first to issue an official police complaint in the case as the complainant (woman donor) began approaching the media in connection with it.
