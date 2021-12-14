Pune court rejects anticipatory bail applications of three accused in Hinjewadi Waqf land scam case

PUNE A Pune court has rejected the anticipatory bail of three more accused involved in the ₹9.64 crore Hinjewadi land scam case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating the case wherein seven accused have already been arrested in connection with fraud and forgery of government documents related to waqf land at Maan village in Hinjewadi allegedly in connivance with the officials at the Pune district collectorate. The court rejected the bail application of Sahil Munna Khan, Rehana Ishraque Khan and Uzair Ishraque Khan.

Additional sessions judge P R Ashturkar in his order stated “ Moving further, it is not at all the case that applicants are totally unaware or strange persons in connection with the offence. On the contrary, it can be seen that they are direct beneficiaries. As this is one kind of economic offence, based on various documents, it is necessary that investigation machinery get fair opportunity for minute investigation. Unless and until every chain of transaction is properly linked and brought on record, this kind of offence cannot be duly proved. Even a single loose bit of chain can turn into failure of the entire investigation. Thus, the presence of the accused with police is necessary for minute investigation and to discover the facts in their special knowledge. Looking at the facts and circumstances, applicants are thus not entitled for anticipatory bail. Hence order.”

Sahil Munna Khan, another trustee of Taboot Inam Endowment Trust had also filed for anticipatory bail . The prosecution, while strongly objecting to the bail application, submitted that, during investigation, it was found that applicants have issued few cheques and has also been to the bank with prime accused Imtiyaz . He has also furnished his own Adhaar and pan card on the bank record, it is submitted that application be rejected.

According to the Pune police,the total value of the fraudulent deal involving the Tabut Inam Endowment Trust is ₹9.64 crore, The Bund Garden police had arrested Imtiaz Shaikh and Chand Mulani, both of whom were arrested on charges of impersonating the trust’s president and secretary, respectively based on the complaint filed by Pune regional officer of Waqf Board. The police are also on the lookout for a high-profile criminal known as land mafia in the investigative circles in connection with the fraud.

What the FIR says

According to the FIR, Taboot Inam Endowment Trust,which is registered with the Waqf board, owns 8 hectares 57.1 R land at Gat no. 335/1 in Maan village in Mulshi taluka of Pune district. The state government acquired 5 hectares 51 R land out of the total land for the Rajiv Gandhi IT Park. The government were supposed to give around ₹9.64 crore to the trust in return and accordingly the government had released an amount of ₹7.73 crore. The amount was siphoned off by the accused who prepared bogus documents and resorted to cheating the government.