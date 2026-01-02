Pune court rejects bail plea of suspended dy sub-registrar in Mundhwa land scam

A court in Paud on Thursday rejected the bail application of suspended deputy sub-registrar, Ravindra Balkrishna Taru, in connection with the alleged Mundhwa land scam, observing that the case involves serious economic offences and that granting bail at this stage could hamper the ongoing investigation. Investigators allege that the irregular concession in stamp duty resulted in losses running into several crores for the state exchequer. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the order, the magistrate, said, “The investigation is at a preliminary stage. The investigation regarding bank transactions of the co-accused is still going on. The involvement of the accused in similar offences is also to be verified. If the accused is released on bail, there is every possibility of tampering with prosecution evidence. Therefore, at this stage, I do not find it proper to release the accused on bail.”

Taru, 58, a resident of Bhor, is accused of facilitating the illegal sale of nearly 40 acres of government land in Mundhwa by registering documents on stamp paper worth only ₹500. Investigators allege that the irregular concession in stamp duty resulted in losses running into several crores for the state exchequer. The prosecution has also pointed to the involvement of private individuals, including directors of Amadea Enterprises LLP, the beneficiary of the transaction.

The bail plea pertains to a case registered at Bavdhan police station under sections 316(5), 318(4), 3(5), 59 and 60 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita; along with section 59(1) of the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958. According to the prosecution, while functioning as joint sub-registrar, Haveli-4, Pune, Taru registered a sale deed without obtaining the mandatory permission or no-objection certificate from the competent authority, despite the 7/12 extract clearly indicating that the land was ‘closed’ and vested with the ‘Government of Mumbai’.

The court noted that the market value of the property was assessed as ₹294.65 crore, while the consideration mentioned in the sale deed was ₹300 crore. The mandatory stamp duty—comprising 5% stamp duty, 1% local body tax and 1% metro tax—was estimated at around ₹21 crore. However, the prosecution alleged that Taru, in connivance with the co-accused, allowed registration by relying on a letter of intent and a notification that did not qualify the transaction for exemption from an additional 2% component, thereby causing wrongful loss to the government.

Counsel for the accused argued that Taru had been falsely implicated and that no offence of cheating was made out as there was no wrongful gain to him. The defence also cited Taru’s medical condition, stating that he suffers from liver-related ailments and psoriasis, and submitted that he was on medical leave during the relevant period. It was further contended that any lapse was at best an inadvertent error in stamp duty calculation and not a deliberate illegal act, and that Taru is the sole earning member of his family. The defence also suggested that the officer may have been pressured by superiors to attend office at the time.

Opposing the plea, senior police inspector Anil Vibhute and assistant public prosecutor Nitin Adagle told the court that the investigation is at a preliminary stage and that scrutiny of financial transactions and bank accounts of co-accused Sheetal Tejwani Suryavanshi, who is currently in police custody, is still underway. They argued that there was a strong likelihood of the accused tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses if released on bail, and added that Taru’s possible involvement in similar transactions was also being examined.

Agreeing with the prosecution, the court held that the case could not be brushed aside as a clerical lapse. It observed that there is no absolute rule mandating bail in cases involving serious economic offences, particularly those affecting public revenue. The court also rejected Taru’s plea for medical bail, noting that the medical certificates produced were dated January 2025 and that no recent documents were submitted to establish any current medical emergency.

Taru was arrested on December 7, 2025, and remanded to judicial custody on December 19, 2025. He will continue to remain in judicial custody as the investigation proceeds into what the police have described as a major government land and stamp duty fraud involving substantial loss to the state exchequer.