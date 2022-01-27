Pune Covid caseload plateaued; will daily tally decline here on?

PUNE With the daily caseload in Pune district reported to be around 10,000 cases for the last few days, it seems that the district has hit a plateau. The officials said the current trend indicates that the Pune tally has plateaued even as the rise or decline of daily cases can be said only after a week.

Pune district on Thursday reported 7,874 fresh cases of Covid-19 and zero infection-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The district has for the past four days reported a daily caseload lower than its peak of 16,459 on January 21. Since then, the curve is on the downward trend with Wednesday’s caseload being 10,990 while on Tuesday, the district reported 10,669 cases.

According to Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, the district may have already hit the peak. While it is a little early to say that the Pune district has crossed the peak.

“In the last three to four days, the number of new cases has decreased, however, it is too early to say that we are past the peak. We will have to wait at least for a week to understand the data more clearly,” he said.

According to the state health department, between January 19 and January 26, Pune district has reported a rise of 35.07 per cent Covid cases. And the weekly positivity rate of Pune on January 26 was 42.49%.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that there is not much possibility of transmission in the Pune district it seems.

“In the past few days, we have seen that the daily caseload in Pune district has remained around 10,000. But the positivity rate is over 40 per cent. We also saw in Mumbai that two weeks back, the positivity rate in Mumbai was over 30 per cent and now is around 10 to 12 per cent. Similarly, after the Pune district has reached over 40 per cent positivity rate there are fewer chances of transmission to spread due to vaccination. The vulnerable population has been vaccinated which is good. And so, I think in the next one to two weeks, the overall cases for Pune will decline,” said Dr Awate.

The Pune graph, According to Rao, is three weeks behind Mumbai.

“If we follow the path of Mumbai, we can see that Mumbai’s caseload shot up and then saw a decline. The decline in Mumbai was quick. But our experience from the first and second wave states that this time for us, it is possible that the decline in cases is due to the plateau. We have seen a similar trend earlier and so we are more vigil,” said Rao.

He added that in the weekly review meeting which will be held this Saturday, officials may discuss two important issues.

“First is the question of school reopening. The decision will be based on data. Another important part is to form an expedited strategy to reach more beneficiaries for precaution dose. As of now, the response to the precautionary dose has been dull. Whereas beneficiaries between the age group of 15 and 8 years are taking the vaccine in huge numbers,” said Rao.

As per the state health department, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 642,359 Covid-19 cases and 9,334 deaths by Thursday.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 329,505 cases so far and a total of 3,543 deaths due to Covid-19.

Pune rural has reported 410,593 total cases so far and 7,064 deaths due to the infection.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 1,382,457 Covid-19 cases. Out of this, 1,271,863 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,291 deaths and at present, there are 90,303 active cases in the Pune district.