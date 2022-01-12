Pune Covid jumbo facility gets three-month extension

PUNE: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday gives three months’ extension for the Covid jumbo hospital facility located at Shivajinagar as the city sees a rise in the virus cases.

The PMC standing committee gave its nod to resume operations at the jumbo hospital till March 2022 and appointed agencies to run the facility.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “As experts cited possibility of the third wave, we did not dismantle the jumbo facility. To strengthen the existing health infrastructure, the civic body has marked Rs75 crore budgetary provision to run the jumbo facility.”

Rasne said, “Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has put the proposal to run the facility till March 2022. PMC would review and, if needed, will give more extension. The agencies would appoint doctors, medical staff and catering services.”

Kumar said, “PMC has appointed agencies as per the rates fixed by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. We would continue with the agencies who managed this jumbo facility earlier.

“Medbros health agency would provide doctors, medical staff, medicines and catering facility. Deepali design agency would take care of infrastructure and make necessary changes. The food cost for each patient for a day is ₹185,” a civic official said.

PMC rates per bed to agency

ICU bed - ₹4,385 per day

HDU (semi ICU) bed- ₹3,843 per day

Oxygen bed - ₹1,404 per day

Covid care bed - ₹950 per day