Pune crime branch arrests absconding accused in MCOCA case

The anti-dacoity cell of the Pune crime branch has arrested Jayesh Jitendra Jagtap (21), the nephew of sacked constable Shailesh Jagtap, in connection with the fraud and ransom case involving real estate developers.

Jayesh stands accused of usurping properties and being part of crime syndicate run by his uncle Shailesh.

Jayesh was arrested on Friday midnight by the crime branch sleuths in connection with the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case.

He was absconding ever since he was booked under the stringent provisions of the MCOCA Act. Besides MCOCA, Jagtap has several criminal cases lodged against him at the Chaturshringi police station.

Crime branch officials said that he was picked up at Gangadham chowk in Market Yard after a tip-off was received by police constable Sunil Tapkire about his arrival in the area.

Senior police inspector Rajendra Kadam said that the accused confessed to his involvement in the crime and was immediately placed under arrest.

Policeman Shailesh Jagtap worked as a constable with the Pune police and was dismissed from the force in November 2019 after being accused in a cheating and extortion case.

Besides Jagtap, his associate constable Parvez Jamadar has also been dismissed from the police force after they have been found to have committed criminal acts like accepting kickbacks in land disputes they got involved in and misleading their seniors.