Pune crime branch arrests absconding accused in MCOCA case
The anti-dacoity cell of the Pune crime branch has arrested Jayesh Jitendra Jagtap (21), the nephew of sacked constable Shailesh Jagtap, in connection with the fraud and ransom case involving real estate developers.
Jayesh stands accused of usurping properties and being part of crime syndicate run by his uncle Shailesh.
Jayesh was arrested on Friday midnight by the crime branch sleuths in connection with the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case.
He was absconding ever since he was booked under the stringent provisions of the MCOCA Act. Besides MCOCA, Jagtap has several criminal cases lodged against him at the Chaturshringi police station.
Crime branch officials said that he was picked up at Gangadham chowk in Market Yard after a tip-off was received by police constable Sunil Tapkire about his arrival in the area.
Senior police inspector Rajendra Kadam said that the accused confessed to his involvement in the crime and was immediately placed under arrest.
Policeman Shailesh Jagtap worked as a constable with the Pune police and was dismissed from the force in November 2019 after being accused in a cheating and extortion case.
Besides Jagtap, his associate constable Parvez Jamadar has also been dismissed from the police force after they have been found to have committed criminal acts like accepting kickbacks in land disputes they got involved in and misleading their seniors.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
-
‘Initiate action’: Bengal guv to chief secy on TMC MP's remarks on judiciary
Amid controversy over Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's remarks against judiciary, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday directed state chief secretary to initiate action and, by June 6, update him about action taken in the case. Dhankhar, meanwhile, recalled a similar 'orchestrated and syndicated' targeting of a sitting judge by Abhishek Banerjee and others, in September last year.
-
Rajya Sabha polls: Jayant Chaudhary files nomination as SP-RLD joint candidate
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls as the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance. The RLD leader was accompanied by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to file the nomination at the UP Assembly. The last date of nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls is May 31. READ: Rajya Sabha polls: Piyush Goyal among 16 BJP, Nirmala Sitharaman faces in fray.
