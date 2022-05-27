Pune crime branch bust gang involved in land grabbing racket; 7 held

After receiving inputs from the Military Intelligence (MI) unit of the Army’s Southern Command, the Pune city police have busted a racket of property agents involved in selling and mortgaging lands across the state after creating bogus forged government documents.

According to the crime branch, to date, seven agents have been nabbed and scores of property documents at the property registration offices and land records offices are under investigation.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kalpesh Ramesh Bohra, Umesh Jagannath Bodke (47) of Kalyan; Amol Govind Bramhe (58) of Sinhagad road; Sachin Dattatraya Javalkar (41) of Kothrud; Syed Talib Hussain Syed Jamin Hussain (43) of Khamgaon, Buldhana; Pradip Anant Ratnakar (54) of Badlapur, Thane and Mohammad Asif Mohammad Yunus (38) of Khamgaon, Buldhana.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) Ramnath Pokale said, “The Southern Command Liaison Unit while probing a racket of bogus identity cards used by foreigners in the country found forged documents in this regard and an investigation was ordered thereafter. They gave a written complaint in this regard to DCP (crime branch) and other details of the case.”

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Bund Garden police station for offences under sections 417,420,465,466,467,468,471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case has been assigned to crime branch unit I for investigation which arrested Bohra.

The crime branch has seized laptops, a printer, scanner, a counterfeit stamp making machine, eight mobile SIM cards with fake names and forged voting identity cards, Aadhaar cards and PAN cards, debit cards, bank passbooks, forged documents and other materials from the accused.

Pokale added, “Upon interrogation of Bohra, we have arrested six other accused in the case who are property agents. The accused used to obtain information about unclaimed lands through Google maps,” he said.

Explaining their modus operandi, Pokale said that the property agents after verification that the owner of the land was missing or deceased used to obtain documents from the government office. They prepared forged documents in the name of missing or deceased landowners and photos of dummy candidates. The accused had opened bank accounts and sold the lands and even took loans by mortgaging the properties, he added.

According to the crime branch, three cases of land fraud have been detected in Mulshi taluka of Pune district, Panvel and Ambernath. The crime branch has procured registration documents from the sub-registrar’s office of Paud, and Mulshi.

Police inspector Ajay Waghmare has been appointed as the investigation officer in the case.