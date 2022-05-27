Pune crime branch bust gang involved in land grabbing racket; 7 held
After receiving inputs from the Military Intelligence (MI) unit of the Army’s Southern Command, the Pune city police have busted a racket of property agents involved in selling and mortgaging lands across the state after creating bogus forged government documents.
According to the crime branch, to date, seven agents have been nabbed and scores of property documents at the property registration offices and land records offices are under investigation.
The arrested accused have been identified as Kalpesh Ramesh Bohra, Umesh Jagannath Bodke (47) of Kalyan; Amol Govind Bramhe (58) of Sinhagad road; Sachin Dattatraya Javalkar (41) of Kothrud; Syed Talib Hussain Syed Jamin Hussain (43) of Khamgaon, Buldhana; Pradip Anant Ratnakar (54) of Badlapur, Thane and Mohammad Asif Mohammad Yunus (38) of Khamgaon, Buldhana.
Additional commissioner of police (crime) Ramnath Pokale said, “The Southern Command Liaison Unit while probing a racket of bogus identity cards used by foreigners in the country found forged documents in this regard and an investigation was ordered thereafter. They gave a written complaint in this regard to DCP (crime branch) and other details of the case.”
A first information report (FIR) was registered at Bund Garden police station for offences under sections 417,420,465,466,467,468,471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case has been assigned to crime branch unit I for investigation which arrested Bohra.
The crime branch has seized laptops, a printer, scanner, a counterfeit stamp making machine, eight mobile SIM cards with fake names and forged voting identity cards, Aadhaar cards and PAN cards, debit cards, bank passbooks, forged documents and other materials from the accused.
Pokale added, “Upon interrogation of Bohra, we have arrested six other accused in the case who are property agents. The accused used to obtain information about unclaimed lands through Google maps,” he said.
Explaining their modus operandi, Pokale said that the property agents after verification that the owner of the land was missing or deceased used to obtain documents from the government office. They prepared forged documents in the name of missing or deceased landowners and photos of dummy candidates. The accused had opened bank accounts and sold the lands and even took loans by mortgaging the properties, he added.
According to the crime branch, three cases of land fraud have been detected in Mulshi taluka of Pune district, Panvel and Ambernath. The crime branch has procured registration documents from the sub-registrar’s office of Paud, and Mulshi.
Police inspector Ajay Waghmare has been appointed as the investigation officer in the case.
-
Bhim Army chief visits LU to express solidarity with Dalit prof
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Thursday visited Lucknow University campus to express solidarity with Dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan who was attacked by students for Ravi Kant's alleged remark on Kashi Vishwanath and Gyanvapi controversy while participating in an online debate show. Azad reached the university and went straight to the Hindi department to meet the Dalit professor.
-
Haryana told to take action against grossly polluting industries
Taking note of the slow progress in action against grossly polluting industries (GPIs) of the state, the Central Pollution Control Board has issued strict directions to hSPCB for stipulating compliance of the orders. In the six cases of bypass of effluent, non-operational effluent treatment plants by industries reported by technical institutes in inspection, action was initiated on only one industry, despite details having been forwarded to the HSPCB.
-
Protests in Mandya, Chamarajanagar amid textbook row
Protests poured into the streets of districts like Mandya and Chamarajanagar, among other places, on Thursday, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the books and removing chapters on pro-Hindutva voices in it. The Samana Manaskara Vedike (people with equal mindsets), a protesting group, burnt copies of the 10th standard books on Sanjay circle in Mandya, about 100 kms from Bengaluru.
-
5 teachers among 7 detained for Class 10 question paper leak in Karnataka: Cops
As many as seven people, including the principal of a school, a journalist, and four teachers in Magadi Taluk of Ramanagara district of Karnataka, have been detained on the charge of leaking question papers of the recently concluded 10th standard examination, police officials said. The exams were conducted in March and April and the results announced recently. However, it turned out recently that the question papers were leaked in many places.
-
No ‘political ties’ between Congress, JD(S) for RS or 2023 polls: Siddaramaiah
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday ruled out any “political relationship” between his party and the JD(S) either during the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls or the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. His statement gains significance, as none of the three parties has an adequate number of votes to win the fourth Rajya Sabha seat from the state assembly. The last date of filing nominations is May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics