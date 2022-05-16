Pune crime branch raids illegal hookah bars, hotels for operating beyond deadline

The social security cell (SSC) of the Pune crime branch has raided plush entertainment joints in Mundhwa, Yerawada and Kondhwa police station areas on Saturday as part of its four-week-long crackdowns on illegal hookah joints and hotels operating beyond the stipulated deadline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SSC sleuths under the directions of Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta took action against these joints for operating beyond the midnight deadline and booked them under the Maharashtra Police Act, Section 33 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The SSC officials stated that they had received a tip-off that an illegal hookah parlour was operating in one of the joints in Kalyani Nagar at around 2.55 am. During the raid at the spot, the police seized six hookah pots, flavoured tobacco material and mobiles estimated to be worth ₹89,600.

The police have booked the accused culprits and lodged cases against them.